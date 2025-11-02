Princess Sirivannavari leads Thai fabric and craft competition

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya presided over the national finals of the “Phra Rajawat Siri Ratchapatra” fabric and craft competition yesterday, on November 1.

The event, held at ICONSIAM’s Suralai Hall, recognised 15 outstanding works with gold medals while a special award was given to the “Phra Rajawat Siri Ratchapatra Sangsuan Samakhom” fabric by Kalasin’s Montra Thikarn Group.

The event was attended by notable figures including Sabida Thaiset, the minister of culture; Sasithorn Kittithornkul, the deputy interior minister; and high-ranking officials from the interior ministry. The gathering awaited the Princess’s arrival and presentation of the royal fabric designs.

Upon arrival, Princess Sirivannavari inspected the exhibitions, pausing to reflect on the contributions of Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother. She then joined the judges to evaluate the 59 entries, comprising 54 fabric and five craft works.

Following the evaluations, Princess Sirivannavari addressed the participants, expressing admiration for their creativity and effort. She encouraged them to continue their work, highlighting the importance of remembering their roots, as established by Queen Sirikit.

The Princess emphasised the need for continuous self-development and innovation, urging everyone to persevere in their craft.

The event concluded with the recognition of the special award for the Montra Thikarn Group from Kalasin, selected from all categories. The 15 gold-winning categories included traditional and creative fabric techniques, each showcasing unique Thai craftsmanship.

The participants will receive their awards from Princess Sirivannavari at the Silk Festival on December 2. Distinguished judges included prominent figures such as Phoranee Mahanond, advisor to the ‘Thai Fabric for Fun’ project, and national artists like Theerapat Wannarat.

The event was further honoured by the presence of senior officials like Nirut Phongsitthithaworn, the director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration, and a host of designers and experts in Thai textiles and crafts.

The gathering underscored the cultural significance of the competition and the Princess’s dedication to preserving and advancing Thai crafts, reported by KhaoSod.