Filipino transgender woman injures Ukrainian boyfriend in Pattaya stabbing incident

A disagreement over mosquito repellent turned violent into Pattaya stabbing incident on Saturday morning, 1 November, when a Filipino transgender woman allegedly stabbed her Ukrainian boyfriend with scissors in a condominium.

The Pattaya stabbing was reported at 7.36am to the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Center. Emergency teams were informed about an assault involving a sharp weapon on a tourist at a condo on Pattaya Third Road.

Rescue volunteers coordinated with Pattaya City Police and quickly responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, rescuers found the victim, identified as 38 year old Ukrainian national, Maksym, suffering from a stab wound to his left ribcage caused by a sharp object. He received first aid at the location before being transported to a local hospital for further medical attention.

Police patrols later detained the suspect in Room 204 on the condominium’s second floor. The suspect was named as 40 year old Filipino national, Pulido, who identifies as a transgender woman.

She was found in a state of shock, crying, and admitted to stabbing her boyfriend.

A Thai transgender witness provided a statement to investigators, explaining that the couple had been arguing before the incident. The Ukrainian man reportedly became agitated and sprayed mosquito repellent at his partner, which led to a physical confrontation.

In anger, the Filipino suspect allegedly grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the ribcage. The victim then fled the room and sought assistance from residents downstairs.

A local resident, Natthaphong Kaen Akas, 28, recounted that the injured man ran into his shop in a panicked state, collapsing and asking to be taken to the hospital.

Upon checking, Natthaphong discovered significant bleeding from a wound on the victim’s back and immediately alerted police and rescue teams.

The priority for the officials is the victim’s medical care. Once Maksym is stable and if he chooses to press charges, he has been advised to report to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station.

In similar news, police arrested a 43 year old transgender woman, Phutthi Pratthumthong, for allegedly robbing a Russian tourist of nearly 1 million baht in valuables in Pattaya.

The Russian victim fell asleep on Soi Phratamnak 6 after a night of heavy drinking. CCTV footage showed the suspect approaching him, engaging briefly, and then taking off with his gold necklace, diamond ring, and cash. Police tracked her down within 48 hours, recovering the stolen items and pawn receipts.

The suspect for Pattaya stabbing remains in custody as the investigation continues, according to the Pattaya News.