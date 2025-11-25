Pattaya tomboy stabs neighbour for spreading false sexual claim

A Thai tomboy stabbed her neighbour at an accommodation in Pattaya on Sunday, September 23, after the victim’s falsified claims of a sexual relationship sparked an argument with her girlfriend.

Rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Dhammastan Foundation called officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station to investigate the crime scene after an injured victim, 45 year old Thongsuk Taengrueang, was brought to the rescue centre for treatment.

Thongsuk was stabbed once in the chest. The wound, approximately two inches deep, caused severe tightness in her chest. Her condition was reported as critical. Rescuers provided first aid before transferring her to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital.

Thongsuk told the rescue team that the attacker was a tomboy living next door in a rented room on Soi Pattaya 5. She added that they had a long-standing conflict and that the attacker had smashed her glass window the night before the stabbing.

Police visited the accommodation and found a group of locals detaining the tomboy, 35 year old Chanpen Phuttachan. Officers searched her room and found a folding knife hidden under a dressing table, which officers suspect was used in the assault.

Chanpen explained that Thongsuk was both her neighbour and a relative of her girlfriend, 38 year old Som. She claimed Thongsuk often used cannabis and disturbed her and Som when under the influence, and that she frequently spread false claims about having sexual relations with Chanpen.

The suspect said these false claims had caused arguments between her and Som on several occasions. She admitted that she was tired of Thongsuk’s behaviour and attacked her out of anger.

Som’s sister confirmed Chanpen’s account, stating that Thongsuk regularly caused disputes between the couple.

After questioning, Chanpen was taken to the police station and charged under Section 295 of the Criminal Law for physical assault causing physical or mental harm. The offence carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Chanpen could face a harsher sentence if medical reports confirm that Thongsuk sustained critical injuries from the assault.