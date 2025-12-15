Two injured in separate knife attacks in Patong and Phuket Town

A man and a woman were injured in two knife attacks that took place hours apart in Phuket yesterday morning, December 14.

The first stabbing occurred around 3am near Coral Beach Bridge, located at the southern end of Thaweewong Road in Patong. Patong Police were alerted at 4.02am by Patong Hospital staff after a man was admitted with a stab wound to the side of his rib cage.

The victim, 21 year old Myanmar national Maung Maung Aye, was reportedly sitting by the sea with a group of around 10 friends when another group of teenagers on motorcycles approached. One of them allegedly stabbed him in the ribs before fleeing the scene.

Police said Maung Maung Aye was conscious and able to provide a statement, and investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and potential escape routes. No property was reported stolen or damaged, and the suspect’s identity remains unknown.

Less than 90 minutes later, a second knife attack was reported in Phuket Town. This incident took place at around 4.10am at the Tops Supermarket on Mae Luan Road.

Phuket City Police said 26 year old Waranya was stabbed multiple times in the back and neck. She was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for emergency treatment.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene and identified him as 36 year old Choktawee, Waranya’s boyfriend. Officers said the man, who reportedly suffers from a mental illness, attacked her inside the store in a violent outburst.

The Phuket News reported that bystanders intervened and alerted police, who quickly detained the suspect and confiscated the knife used in the attack. Phuket City Police confirmed the arrest and announced that investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

In another Phuket stabbing incident, a large foreign man is on the run after stabbing a British national outside a nightclub in the Choeng Talay area of Phuket.