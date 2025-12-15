Two injured in separate knife attacks in Patong and Phuket Town

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 15, 2025, 4:05 PM
93 1 minute read
Two injured in separate knife attacks in Patong and Phuket Town | Thaiger
Choktawee, 36, arrested after stabbing in Phuket supermarket | Photo via The Phuket News

A man and a woman were injured in two knife attacks that took place hours apart in Phuket yesterday morning, December 14.

The first stabbing occurred around 3am near Coral Beach Bridge, located at the southern end of Thaweewong Road in Patong. Patong Police were alerted at 4.02am by Patong Hospital staff after a man was admitted with a stab wound to the side of his rib cage.

The victim, 21 year old Myanmar national Maung Maung Aye, was reportedly sitting by the sea with a group of around 10 friends when another group of teenagers on motorcycles approached. One of them allegedly stabbed him in the ribs before fleeing the scene.

Police said Maung Maung Aye was conscious and able to provide a statement, and investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and potential escape routes. No property was reported stolen or damaged, and the suspect’s identity remains unknown.

Less than 90 minutes later, a second knife attack was reported in Phuket Town. This incident took place at around 4.10am at the Tops Supermarket on Mae Luan Road.

Phuket City Police said 26 year old Waranya was stabbed multiple times in the back and neck. She was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for emergency treatment.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene and identified him as 36 year old Choktawee, Waranya’s boyfriend. Officers said the man, who reportedly suffers from a mental illness, attacked her inside the store in a violent outburst.

Related Articles

The Phuket News reported that bystanders intervened and alerted police, who quickly detained the suspect and confiscated the knife used in the attack. Phuket City Police confirmed the arrest and announced that investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

In another Phuket stabbing incident, a large foreign man is on the run after stabbing a British national outside a nightclub in the Choeng Talay area of Phuket.

Latest Thailand News
Chon Buri teens turn themselves in after viral buffalo statue dance | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri teens turn themselves in after viral buffalo statue dance

13 seconds ago
Two injured in separate knife attacks in Patong and Phuket Town | Thaiger Thailand News

Two injured in separate knife attacks in Patong and Phuket Town

20 minutes ago
Thai man cites son with Down&#8217;s syndrome after stealing police&#8217;s motorcycle | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man cites son with Down’s syndrome after stealing police’s motorcycle

40 minutes ago
Senior police officer found dead in car in Nakhon Sawan | Thaiger Thailand News

Senior police officer found dead in car in Nakhon Sawan

1 hour ago
CIB arrest Chinese suspect hiding in Bangkok over 260 million baht bid rigging | Thaiger Bangkok News

CIB arrest Chinese suspect hiding in Bangkok over 260 million baht bid rigging

1 hour ago
Phuket man arrested for forcing tourists to pay for iguana photos | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested for forcing tourists to pay for iguana photos

2 hours ago
Pickup truck slams into songthaew in Chon Buri, 14 injured | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Pickup truck slams into songthaew in Chon Buri, 14 injured

2 hours ago
UAE tourist killed in motorcycle collision with friends in Phang Nga | Thaiger Road deaths

UAE tourist killed in motorcycle collision with friends in Phang Nga

3 hours ago
Foreign tourist brawl in Pattaya leaves several injured | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign tourist brawl in Pattaya leaves several injured

3 hours ago
Thailand condemns Cambodian rocket attack that killed civilian | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thailand condemns Cambodian rocket attack that killed civilian

5 hours ago
Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Hun Sen denies blocking Thais from returning home and urges air travel | Thaiger Thailand News

Hun Sen denies blocking Thais from returning home and urges air travel

6 hours ago
Mary Magdalene confirmed as woman who died in Patong fall | Thaiger Phuket News

Mary Magdalene confirmed as woman who died in Patong fall

6 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima police allege Russian spies hired by Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima police allege Russian spies hired by Cambodia

6 hours ago
Thailand braces for chilly weather and heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for chilly weather and heavy rain

1 day ago
Pheu Thai unveils prime minister candidates, including Thaksin&#8217;s nephew | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai unveils prime minister candidates, including Thaksin’s nephew

1 day ago
Thai comedian mourns nephew killed at Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai comedian mourns nephew killed at Thai-Cambodian border

1 day ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri collision with van | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri collision with van

1 day ago
Indian dealers set records and boost Thai tourism with $4.5m event | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian dealers set records and boost Thai tourism with $4.5m event

1 day ago
Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala

1 day ago
Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel

1 day ago
Headless body found in Nakhon Sawan field sparks murder probe | Thaiger Thailand News

Headless body found in Nakhon Sawan field sparks murder probe

1 day ago
Thai nationals stranded as Cambodia shuts Poipet border indefinitely | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nationals stranded as Cambodia shuts Poipet border indefinitely

1 day ago
Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue

1 day ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket | Thaiger Things To Do

Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 15, 2025, 4:05 PM
93 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.