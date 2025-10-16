Thailand plans historic law to boost trans rights by March

New charter to improve access, training and national awareness

Puntid Tantivangphaisal57 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025
Photo from LGBTQ+ Festival Thailand courtesy of Thai News

Thailand will introduce its first law focused on transgender well-being, aiming to improve rights, healthcare access, and social inclusion nationwide.

Thailand’s LGBTQ community is looking ahead to a historic milestone, with the government preparing to roll out the country’s first legislation focused on the well-being of transgender persons.

The proposed Trans Wellbeing Charter is expected to be introduced on March 31 next year, coinciding with International Transgender Day of Visibility, a global day that celebrates trans and non-binary lives while raising awareness of the discrimination they face.

Nachale Boonyapisomparn, vice president of the Thai Transgender Alliance (ThaiTGA) and head of the transgender wellbeing policy committee, said the new charter would mark a “significant milestone” in Thailand’s legislative efforts to support gender diversity.

“This law will provide a comprehensive roadmap for agencies to enhance transgender wellbeing.”

Photo of Nachale Boonyapisomparn courtesy of Thai Transgender Alliance Facebook

The legislation is a collaboration between ThaiTGA and the Thailand National Health Commission Office (NHCO), with three main priorities: improving access to hormone therapy, fostering inclusive practices across institutions, and upgrading medical training for professionals who support transgender persons.

Techid Chawbangpom, NHCO’s Director of the Metropolitan Public Policy Office and co-chair of the transgender well-being policy committee, said that transgender needs go beyond the healthcare system, calling for broader protections under Thailand’s national welfare framework.

“This law will facilitate greater access to healthcare for transgender and other gender identities while fostering societal understanding.”

Following the March launch, the charter will be accompanied by a national framework for trans wellbeing, with budget allocations for educational seminars and new policy initiatives.

Photo courtesy of Newsweek

The move also aligns with longer-term plans to revise Thailand’s National Health System Constitution in 2026, with implementation expected in 2027, alongside the 14th National Economic and Social Development Plan, reported Bangkok Post.

NHCO is also collaborating internationally, including with Brazil through the World Health Assembly, to promote social participation in healthcare policy and boost system resilience.

If passed, the Trans Wellbeing Charter could become a key reference point in shaping future policy and legal protections for Thailand’s transgender population.

