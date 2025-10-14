Pattaya man slashes wife’s throat, blames stepson for fight

Man claims accident, woman expected to make a full recovery

Ryan Turner5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Photo via KhaoSod

A woman was left with serious injuries in Pattaya after her husband allegedly slashed her throat during a domestic dispute yesterday, October 13. According to reports, the couple had been drinking when an argument broke out.

The situation escalated when the husband reportedly grabbed a knife and attacked his wife after her son intervened in the altercation.

The incident took place at around 4pm in a temporary shelter in Soi Boon Samphan 14, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation and Bang Lamung Police responded to an emergency call reporting that a woman had been injured with a knife.

The victim, identified as 56 year old Sawitree Williams, sustained a deep wound on the right side of her neck. The injury was about one inch wide and located just two centimetres away from her windpipe. Rescue personnel provided first aid before transporting her to Pattaya Memorial Hospital.

KhaoSod reported that she is expected to make a full recovery.

Photo via KhaoSod

The suspect, 55 year old Somchat Thongpradit, remained at the scene and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He showed officers the knife allegedly used in the incident, a blade measuring approximately 20 to 30 centimetres.

According to Sawitree, she and Somchat had been drinking together when he became agitated and slapped her. Her 27 year old son, Kittisak, witnessed the assault and intervened by pushing Somchat away. Somchat then reportedly grabbed a knife and attempted to attack Kittisak.

However, Sawitree tried to stop him and was injured in the process.

Kittisak stated that he punched Somchat after seeing his mother wounded. Neighbours intervened, and Kittisak left the residence to stay at a friend’s house. He said he had witnessed repeated incidents of violence involving Somchat while intoxicated.

Somchat admitted to injuring Sawitree but claimed it was accidental. He told police that he picked up the knife to defend himself after being punched by Kittisak, and during the struggle, the knife struck Sawitree.

Police detained Somchat at Nong Prue Police Station. Legal proceedings will begin once the victim formally files charges.

Photo via KhaoSod

Ryan Turner
Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.