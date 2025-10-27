Fishing boat captain allegedly stabbed to death off Samut Songkhram

Police are investigating the death of a fishing boat captain who was fatally stabbed at sea earlier today, October 27. The incident occurred aboard a vessel anchored in the Gulf of Mae Klong, off the coast of Samut Songkhram province.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Benjatham Foundation were dispatched after police received a report of an assault on board a fishing boat. A rubber dinghy was sent to retrieve the victim’s body.

The deceased was identified as Porntep, who was found with a deep stab wound to the centre of his chest, inflicted with a fruit-paring knife. His body was brought ashore and sent to Somdet Phra Phutthaloetla Hospital for an initial autopsy.

Two other crew members were found on board the vessel: 55 year old Sunthorn, a Thai national, and 35 year old Chanlin, a Myanmar national. Police escorted both men to shore for questioning at Mueang Samut Songkhram Police Station, and the boat was towed back for further examination.

According to Sunthorn, a minor argument broke out on the boat before Porntep allegedly slipped and fell onto the knife, fatally stabbing himself.

However, police say they are not convinced by this version of events and are continuing to interrogate both crew members to determine the true cause of the captain’s death.

KhaoSod reported that authorities have not ruled out foul play and are treating the case as suspicious pending further investigation.

In a related stabbing incident, a 16 year old Thai teenager was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing his 25 year old Laotian colleague at a car care centre in Bang Na on October 23.

The teen told police the colleague had mixed urine into his drinking water as a prank. The incident followed reported ongoing teasing and bullying at the workplace. The injured colleague was taken to the hospital and sustained minor injuries.

