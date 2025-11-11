Indian tourist’s gold necklace swiped in Pattaya hug scam

An Indian tourist was robbed of his gold necklace on Pattaya Beach after being approached by two transgender persons posing as friendly companions late at night.

At around 11.30pm on Saturday, November 8, a 24 year old Indian man, identified as Kirubakaran Sankar, reported to Pattaya City Police that he had been robbed of his gold necklace, worth over 70,000 baht, by a suspected transgender thief. The crime took place just metres from the Tourist Police Centre, across from the Orient Massage shop on Pattaya Beach Road.

Still visibly shaken, Sankar told police and The Pattaya News that he had just checked into his hotel and was enjoying the evening air with friends when two transgender women approached him. They reportedly greeted him warmly, attempted to hug him and offered sexual services. He declined and attempted to walk away, but moments later, the duo vanished along with his gold chain.

“I didn’t even realise it was gone until they disappeared. They were friendly at first, but it was clearly a distraction.”

He attempted to chase the suspects but lost them in the crowd. He then rushed to file a police report.

Police Lieutenant Phu Pha Hongyakun of Pattaya City Police recorded the complaint and launched an investigation. Officers are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area, in hopes that it will show the suspects and help track them down, according to The Pattaya News.

Unfortunately, this tactic is not new to Pattaya. Local police have long battled a string of thefts carried out by suspects, often posing as flirty companions, who use hugs and playful behaviour as cover to steal jewellery and valuables. Many of these incidents go down along the city’s beachfront and bustling nightlife spots.

What makes this case particularly troubling is its proximity to the Tourist Police Centre, which operates 24/7. Despite the heavy presence of law enforcement, such thefts continue to tarnish the city’s image.

Police urge tourists to stay alert, especially during late-night walks, and to avoid close contact with strangers, no matter how friendly they may appear. Meanwhile, investigators are working to identify the culprits and bring them to justice.