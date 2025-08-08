Pattaya ladyboy nabbed for robbing Russian tourist

Police recover diamond ring and pawn ticket after suspect caught on CCTV targeting intoxicated victim

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
2 hours ago
Last Updated: Friday, August 8, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A drunken night out in Pattaya turned into a nightmare for a Russian tourist after a ladyboy allegedly made off with nearly 1 million baht in valuables—but swift police work brought the suspect down within 48 hours.

Pattaya City Police moved in at 10.06pm yesterday, August 7, arresting 43 year old Phutthi Pratthumthong at an apartment not far from the crime scene. The operation, led by Deputy Inspector Kritsada Wanset, recovered a diamond ring, a pawn ticket for a gold necklace, the clothes worn during the incident, and the vehicle used in the theft.

The incident was first reported in the early hours of Wednesday, August 6, by a 54 year old Russian tourist, whose name has been withheld. He told police he had fallen asleep on the roadside along Soi Phratamnak 6 after consuming a large amount of alcohol.

When he woke, his gold necklace with a pendant worth 400,000 baht, a diamond ring worth 450,000 baht, and 5,000 baht in cash were gone.

Investigators quickly pulled CCTV footage from the area. The recordings showed a person dressed as a woman approaching the slumped tourist, engaging him briefly, and then discreetly stealing his belongings before walking away. The footage also captured the suspect’s escape route, which led officers to an apartment nearby.

Police say Phutthi admitted to pawning the necklace at a gold shop in South Pattaya. Officers are now working to retrieve it and return it to the victim.

The suspect is being held for questioning while legal proceedings get underway, reported The Pattaya News.

Police urge tourists to remain vigilant when enjoying Pattaya’s nightlife.

“Be aware of your surroundings and avoid becoming vulnerable to opportunistic criminals.”

Incidents involving intoxicated tourists being targeted by thieves have long been an issue in Pattaya, and police say this latest arrest should serve as a reminder that while the city’s nightlife is world-famous, it can also attract criminals looking for easy prey.

Police said they will continue to use CCTV and rapid response units to clamp down on similar crimes.

