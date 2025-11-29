Police arrest three teens over stabbing of man in Udon Thani

Police in Udon Thani have arrested three male teenagers in connection with a stabbing that left a 37 year old man seriously injured in the Klao Chan community, Mueang district.

The victim, identified as Porntep, sustained two stab wounds to his back and managed to flee to a nearby hotel, where he sought help. He was later taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Following a review of CCTV footage and interviews with witnesses, officers from Udon Thani’s investigation unit identified the suspects and made arrests. All three are 17 years old and have reportedly confessed to their involvement.

A knife believed to have been used in the attack was recovered, and police summoned the suspects’ parents for further proceedings.

According to investigators, two of the three teens had prior criminal records and were arrested last year for a robbery involving stolen clothing.

One of the suspects told police that the group encountered the victim by chance on the night of the attack. After a chase, he was stabbed once, then again after his motorcycle fell. The group allegedly continued the assault before fleeing the scene.

MGR Online reported that the suspects claimed the attack stemmed from a personal dispute, saying the victim had previously accused them of sexually assaulting his sister, a claim they deny. They also said the victim had once physically attacked them at their residence, leading to lingering resentment.

Police believe the motive was personal revenge, but continue to gather evidence and have not ruled out further charges.

