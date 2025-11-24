Pattaya woman surrenders after stabbing neighbour in jealousy row

A 35 year old woman has been taken into custody after stabbing her neighbour during a dispute in Pattaya. She was found waiting at the scene and turned herself in to the police.

The incident occurred around 6.15pm on Saturday, November 23, at a row of rented rooms in Soi Chularat. The victim, 45 year old Thongsuk, a day labourer, sustained a 10 centimetre wound below her left ribcage after being stabbed with a 15 centimetre folding knife.

Neighbours transported Thongsuk on a motorcycle to the Chayapruek rescue point on Sukhumvit Road, approximately 500 metres away. Rescue volunteers provided first aid before she was transferred to Pattaya City Hospital.

Pattaya News reported that the suspect, Kung, remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. She showed the police where the knife was and had a small bag of clothing prepared.

According to her statement, the conflict began on November 22. Kung said her long-term partner of more than 10 years, 38 year old Som, a woman who lives next door and is related to Thongsuk, accused her of having a relationship with the victim.

Kung said she was physically assaulted by Som during the confrontation, and that Thongsuk shouted insults during the incident.

She admitted to damaging Thongsuk’s window, but both sides initially agreed not to pursue legal action.

The following day, Kung returned to speak about the window but reported hearing further verbal insults. The argument escalated, leading to the stabbing.

Kung told police she did not intend to flee and accepted responsibility for her actions.

Som also gave a statement, acknowledging that her accusations and earlier confrontation may have contributed to the incident.

Kung is currently in custody at Pattaya City Police Station. She is facing charges of physical assault causing injury. Police will take further statements once Thongsuk has recovered.