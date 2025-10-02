Mayor’s grandson wanted after jealous stabbing at Phuket pub

Police in Phuket are searching for a man accused of stabbing a rival inside a popular pub during a violent altercation believed to be motivated by jealousy.

Police are on the trail of a suspect wanted for a vicious stabbing at a pub in Phuket Town, with the attacker identified as the grandson of a prominent southern politician. The attack, believed to be driven by jealousy, left a 25 year old man seriously injured and fighting for his life.

The incident occurred at around 11.05pm yesterday, October 1, at Rhythm social bar on Tilok U-Thit 1 Road. CCTV footage captured the shocking moment the suspect walked up behind the victim and stabbed him three to four times with a pocketknife before fleeing the scene.

The victim, identified as Kantawut Preecha, a resident of Nakhon Sri Thammarat, sustained severe stab wounds to the neck, chest and arm. Friends rushed him to Bangkok Hospital Phuket, where he was later stabilised.

The suspect has been named as Thirayut Thammapetch, grandson of Kraiwat Thammapetch, the sitting Mayor of Phatthalung Town. After the assault, Thirayut fled in a brand-new white BMW Z4 with Bangkok licence plates, which was later found abandoned near Poonphol Night Plaza. The vehicle was seized as evidence.

Investigating officers from Phuket City Police, including Police Colonel Chatree Chukaew and Police Lieutenant Colonel Udom Petcharat, confirmed that the motive behind the attack appears to be jealousy.

Witness statements revealed that Kantawut had been at the pub with his girlfriend at the time of the attack. She later told police that Thirayut was her former boyfriend, with whom she had ended a four-year relationship only three months ago. She had recently started seeing Kantawut, which may have triggered the violent confrontation.

“The suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s girlfriend and was aware of their relationship.”

Police have confirmed that Thirayut has made contact through relatives and is expected to surrender, reported The Phuket News.

Meanwhile, an arrest warrant is being prepared.

The case has attracted significant public attention due to the suspect’s political connections and the dramatic nature of the assault. Phuket police say they are determined to pursue justice regardless of the suspect’s family background.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers are working to ensure that all parties involved are held accountable under the law.