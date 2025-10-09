Family suspects murder after Thai man found hanging with 7 stab wounds

Police are investigating the death of a Thai man who was found hanging in his bedroom in the northern province of Phetchabun, with seven stab wounds to his abdomen. His family believes he may have been murdered.

Officers from Lom Sak Police Station were called to a house in Lom Sak sub-district, Lom Sak district, Phetchabun, at 7.23am yesterday, October 8, following reports of a suspected suicide. The deceased was identified as 44 year old Yothin.

Police arrived at a two-storey house. Bloodstains were visible on the floor and walls of the ground floor, with a trail of blood leading upstairs. Bloody fingerprints were also seen on a post near the staircase.

On the second floor, officers discovered Yothin’s body hanging from a wooden beam with a traditional Thai cloth (pha khao ma). He was shirtless, wearing trousers, and had multiple stab wounds to the abdomen.

Forensic officers confirmed that the victim had been stabbed seven times in the stomach area.

Police stated that it remained unclear whether Yothin had inflicted the wounds upon himself before hanging, or if he had been murdered and the scene staged to resemble a suicide.

A relative, who was the first to discover the body, told police that the house belonged to Yothin and that he lived there alone. He said the upstairs door was locked from the inside, so he forced it open and found the body hanging amid significant bloodstains.

Other family members told investigators that Yothin had not shown signs of stress or conflict with anyone. They voiced strong doubts about the possibility of suicide and requested a thorough autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Phetchabun Hospital, to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said they are continuing to gather evidence and question witnesses. Both suicide and homicide are being treated as possible causes of death.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.