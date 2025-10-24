Thai teen stabs Laotian colleague after being tricked into drinking urine

A Thai teenager stabbed his Laotian colleague at a car care centre in Bang Na, Bangkok, yesterday, October 23, after the victim allegedly tricked him into drinking urine.

Officers from Bang Na Police Station investigated the stabbing at a car care centre located within a petrol station on Soi Bang Na-Trat 20 at around 8.40am. Upon arrival, officers found the 16 year old attacker being restrained by other workers and witnesses.

The injured victim, a 25 year old Laotian man, had already been transported to Bang Na 1 Hospital before the police arrived. He reportedly sustained a stab wound to the left side of his body, near his rib cage.

The attacker told police that the Laotian man had repeatedly bullied him, and had done so again on the day of the incident. According to the teenager, his colleague mixed urine with drinking water and tricked him into consuming it. Enraged upon discovering the truth, he then attacked the victim.

Matichon reported that the stab wound was not deep and did not affect any vital organs. The victim remained conscious upon arriving at the hospital and was able to communicate normally with medical staff.

The teenage suspect was taken to the police station for further legal proceedings, though police did not disclose details of the potential punishment to the public.

Based on a similar case reported previously, the teenager may be charged under Section 295 of the Criminal Law: assault causing bodily harm, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

As the suspect is a minor, any punishment will be determined according to the consideration of relevant officials.

A similar stabbing case occurred previously in September, where a 17 year old girl stabbed her 15 year old rival at a public park in Phatthalung province simply because the rival had visited her TikTok profile.

In Pattaya in July, a 16 year old boy stabbed a 12 year old victim after an argument over a girl on social media.

Another teenage attacker fatally stabbed his 15 year old rival in Nonthaburi province in August. The suspects and their friends later surrendered to police, claiming the motive behind the fatal attack was jealousy and a love triangle.