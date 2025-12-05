Mother stabs daughter in Udon Thani after dispute over boyfriend

Mother stabs daughter in Udon Thani after dispute over boyfriend
The mother in custody at the police station | Photo via KhaoSod

Police in Udon Thani launched an investigation after a 36 year old woman was found dead in a bathroom, allegedly stabbed by her mother during an argument over the daughter’s relationship with a man involved in drug dealing.

At 11.30am yesterday, December 4, officers from Nong Saeng Police Station responded to a call reporting a fatal stabbing at a home in Saeng Sawang, Nong Saeng district. Police and rescue teams arrived with doctors from Nong Saeng Hospital.

The two-storey home’s ground‑floor bathroom contained the body of the woman, covered with a pink towel. A pointed kitchen knife was found outside the bathroom and collected as evidence.

Her 52 year old mother, reportedly intoxicated, remained at the scene and told officers she had stabbed her daughter. She was taken into custody, and the body was sent for autopsy.

During questioning, the mother said she lived in the house with her elderly mother and her daughter. Both she and her daughter were widows. She claimed her daughter struggled with methamphetamine use, and that she once informed police because she wanted her daughter to stop taking drugs.

Mother stabs daughter in Udon Thani after dispute over boyfriend | News by Thaiger
Image of the home of the incident | Photo via KhaoSod

Recently, her daughter began seeing a new boyfriend who had a known drug history. The mother said she feared her daughter’s future would be “ruined” if she stayed with him, but the daughter refused to end the relationship. She also alleged that her daughter had tried to force her to take drugs.

The mother told police the pair argued frequently, especially when drinking. Four days earlier, the daughter allegedly told the mother’s boyfriend to leave the house, sparking a fight in which the daughter hit her with a chair.

The tension escalated once more the night prior to the incident when the daughter brought the new boyfriend home, angering the mother.

On the morning of the incident, the daughter reportedly woke up to take a shower, and another confrontation began. The mother said she lost her temper and took a kitchen knife into the bathroom, where she stabbed her daughter.

The mother expressed remorse, telling police she wished her daughter had listened to her warnings but said she must now accept responsibility for what happened. A drug test on the mother revealed the presence of methamphetamine, which she admitted to using.

Mother stabs daughter in Udon Thani after dispute over boyfriend | News by Thaiger
The mother under questioning by the police | Photo via KhaoSod

KhaoSod reported that she has been charged with murder and drug use, and remains in custody.

A neighbour told police the mother lived with her 93 year old mother and the victim. They often heard arguments when alcohol was involved, followed by affectionate exchanges when sober. The neighbour said the mother came to their home crying, saying she had killed her daughter, prompting villagers to check the house, where they found the body.

Crime News Thailand News
Tags
