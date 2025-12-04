Nonthaburi driver attempts suicide over 35,000 baht repair cost

A 61 year old driver from Nonthaburi attempted suicide yesterday, December 3, due to stress over financial strain.

Police responded to a report of a man seriously injured at his home in Bang Phut subdistrict, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi province. At the scene, police found Anurat lying in the garage of his home, wearing only shorts. There was a knife lodged into his left chest, as well as a strong-smelling floor cleaner covering his body.

Anurat’s wife revealed that her husband had been under significant stress after his car, used for driving with Grab, broke down. He could not pay the repair cost of 35,000 baht to retrieve his vehicle. This left him unable to work for several days. She tried to console him by encouraging him not to worry and to think of a solution.

Khaosod reported that despite his frequent complaints over several days, his wife did not anticipate his severe actions. The night before the incident, she saw him drinking alone at the front of the house. She did not suspect he would stab himself, so she decided to go to bed.

The wife further explained that she found him the next morning after he had poured floor cleaner over himself and stabbed himself. She immediately contacted the police for assistance. Rescue volunteers provided first aid before transporting him to Chulabhorn Hospital. Anurat remains unconscious at the time of reporting.

