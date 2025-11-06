Chon Buri worker dies on hammock after booze row with wife

Technician discovered unresponsive behind municipal quarters

Published: November 6, 2025, 10:10 AM
111 2 minutes read
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A municipal worker in Chon Buri was found dead on a hammock behind his office after being kicked out by his wife following a dispute over his drinking.

Police were called to the Laem Chabang City Municipality staff quarters in Thung Sukhla subdistrict around 8.30am on Monday, November 3, after a 39 year old employee was discovered motionless behind the building. Rescue workers from the Sawang Prateep Sri Racha Foundation and officers from Laem Chabang Police Station arrived shortly after.

The deceased, identified as See Thongphao, worked as a technician in the municipality’s engineering division. His body was found lying on a hammock near a seating area, with his legs crossed and his left arm hanging down. Police said the body had already started to stiffen, indicating he had been dead for at least 10 hours. There were no signs of foul play.

Colleagues told police that See had been sleeping at his workplace since Friday, October 31, after a heated row with his wife, 60 year old Nit Suriya, who refused to let him return home due to his excessive drinking.

His coworker, 42 year old Sakda Chaimueang, who made the grim discovery, said he initially thought See was asleep.

“I tried calling his name and shaking the hammock, but he didn’t respond. Then I realised his body was cold and stiff.”



Sakda revealed that See had asked him for money before the weekend.

“He didn’t have money for alcohol, so I gave him 100 baht.”

Nit told police that her husband was a habitual drinker and often disappeared for several days at a time.

“I asked him why he didn’t come home. There’s rice and liquor at home—why stay out drinking?”

Frustrated, she packed his clothes and dropped them off at his workplace on Friday after finding him still drinking with friends.

She said she hadn’t checked on him over the weekend because she was busy at the market. The couple often fought over his drinking, but Nit said he sometimes quit cold turkey.

“When he decided to stop, he would just stop.”

Police believe the death was likely caused by an underlying medical issue or alcohol withdrawal, reported The Pattaya News.

As no foul play was suspected, See’s body was sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. His family will perform traditional funeral rites once the examination is complete.

