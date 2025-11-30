Elderly woman fatally trampled by cow in Buriram province

November 30, 2025, 10:47 AM
Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A tragic incident occurred on Friday, November 28 when a 75 year old woman, Khian Yimram, from Ban Po Hu, Mueang Khwang subdistrict, Baan Dan district, Buriram province, died after being trampled by her own six-year-old cow.

The animal, named Chao Khao, accidentally stepped on her chest, resulting in fatal injuries. Despite being rushed to Baan Dan Hospital and later to Buriram Centre Hospital, she did not survive.

San, aged 68, recounted the events of the evening, explaining that he was herding four cows into a pen using a motorcycle with a sidecar. While doing so, he noticed Khian’s cow moving in the opposite direction without its owner.

It was then he discovered Khian unconscious in a grassy area by the road. He promptly contacted emergency services at number 1669 for assistance. San noted that his cows and Khian’s cow had a history of hostility when encountering each other, often engaging in aggressive behaviour.

Thongma Krasethet, the village assistant headman, added that Khian lived with her husband, while their children worked in other provinces. For about ten years, she had been raising cows. He observed Khian often leading Chao Khao closely by the rope, indicating a strong bond between them.

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

The likely cause of the incident appears to be a confrontation that occurred when the cows crossed paths. The mother cow, already on high alert and possibly confused by an unfamiliar scent or presence, reacted defensively and became aggressive.

This instinctive behaviour is common when a mother perceives a threat, leading to the sudden escalation that resulted in the incident.

This prompted Chao Khao to back away, and Khian, standing too close, was unable to escape in time. Weighing nearly 500 kilogrammes, the cow’s hind legs trampled her chest, leading to a fatal ruptured liver.

The incident serves as a cautionary tale for farmers, urging them to maintain a safe distance when handling cattle to prevent similar tragedies, reported by Khao Sod.

