Drunken family fight ends in fatal stabbing in southern Thailand

A drunken row over a wife’s alleged affair ended in bloodshed at a workers’ camp in central Surat Thani, southern Thailand, after a man fatally stabbed his own relative.

Police in Tha Chang district were called to a construction site yesterday, September 24, following reports of a fatal stabbing. The victim, 28 year old Rungtawan, a native of Bueng Kan province, was found with a knife wound to the chest. The bloodstained weapon, measuring around 33 centimetres, was recovered at the scene.

Responding to the alert, Police Colonel Thammaprasit Yongyosying, along with emergency responders from the Kuson Sattha Foundation, arrived at the workers’ accommodation, which had no registered house number.

The alleged attacker, identified only as Likit, also from Bueng Kan, was taken into custody at the scene. He had blood on his hands and was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

According to initial reports, the violence broke out after a drinking session involving three men, including the victim and the suspect, who are said to be related by blood.

Witnesses told police that Likit had stopped drinking and gone to rest when the victim allegedly made inflammatory remarks concerning an inappropriate relationship involving Likit’s wife. The comments sparked a heated argument.

Despite efforts from others at the scene to break it up, tensions boiled over. The dispute escalated into violence, and Rungtawan was stabbed in the chest, reported KhaoSod.

“The situation intensified quickly,” a witness said. “We tried to separate them, but it was too late.”

Police say Likit did not attempt to flee and was immediately detained at the scene. He is currently undergoing questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officers are continuing to collect witness statements and evidence as they prepare formal charges.

