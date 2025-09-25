Drunken family fight ends in fatal stabbing in southern Thailand

Suspect detained after alcohol-fuelled dispute turns violent

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025
86 1 minute read
Drunken family fight ends in fatal stabbing in southern Thailand | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A drunken row over a wife’s alleged affair ended in bloodshed at a workers’ camp in central Surat Thani, southern Thailand, after a man fatally stabbed his own relative.

Police in Tha Chang district were called to a construction site yesterday, September 24, following reports of a fatal stabbing. The victim, 28 year old Rungtawan, a native of Bueng Kan province, was found with a knife wound to the chest. The bloodstained weapon, measuring around 33 centimetres, was recovered at the scene.

Responding to the alert, Police Colonel Thammaprasit Yongyosying, along with emergency responders from the Kuson Sattha Foundation, arrived at the workers’ accommodation, which had no registered house number.

Drunken family fight ends in fatal stabbing in southern Thailand | News by Thaiger

The alleged attacker, identified only as Likit, also from Bueng Kan, was taken into custody at the scene. He had blood on his hands and was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

According to initial reports, the violence broke out after a drinking session involving three men, including the victim and the suspect, who are said to be related by blood.

Witnesses told police that Likit had stopped drinking and gone to rest when the victim allegedly made inflammatory remarks concerning an inappropriate relationship involving Likit’s wife. The comments sparked a heated argument.

Related Articles

Despite efforts from others at the scene to break it up, tensions boiled over. The dispute escalated into violence, and Rungtawan was stabbed in the chest, reported KhaoSod.

“The situation intensified quickly,” a witness said. “We tried to separate them, but it was too late.”

Drunken family fight ends in fatal stabbing in southern Thailand | News by Thaiger

Police say Likit did not attempt to flee and was immediately detained at the scene. He is currently undergoing questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officers are continuing to collect witness statements and evidence as they prepare formal charges.

In similar news, police in Phuket searched for a man accused of stabbing his wife with a pair of scissors during a domestic dispute at a motorcycle repair shop in Thalang. The incident occurred around 7pm on September 2, opposite the Thai Watsadu store in Srisoonthorn.

Latest Thailand News
Lucky firecracker numbers spark lotto frenzy in Suphan Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lucky firecracker numbers spark lotto frenzy in Suphan Buri

24 seconds ago
Drunken family fight ends in fatal stabbing in southern Thailand | Thaiger South Thailand News

Drunken family fight ends in fatal stabbing in southern Thailand

19 minutes ago
PM Anutin pledges to dissolve Parliament by January 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin pledges to dissolve Parliament by January 2026

33 minutes ago
8 year old boy rides pet buffalo to school in central Thailand | Thaiger Central Thailand News

8 year old boy rides pet buffalo to school in central Thailand

38 minutes ago
Ex-Thai Airways boss: Ditch all govt shares or risk relapse | Thaiger Business News

Ex-Thai Airways boss: Ditch all govt shares or risk relapse

60 minutes ago
50,000 sandbags deployed to plug sinkhole on Bangkok road | Thaiger Bangkok News

50,000 sandbags deployed to plug sinkhole on Bangkok road

1 hour ago
Thailand to crack down on illegal border crossings from October 10 | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand to crack down on illegal border crossings from October 10

2 hours ago
Foreign couple filmed having sex on moving pickup in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple filmed having sex on moving pickup in Phuket

2 hours ago
Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch | Thaiger South Thailand News

Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch

2 hours ago
Howling dogs lead to grisly corpse find in Udon Thani hut | Thaiger Crime News

Howling dogs lead to grisly corpse find in Udon Thani hut

2 hours ago
Free boat rides launched after Bangkok sinkhole chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Free boat rides launched after Bangkok sinkhole chaos

2 hours ago
Thailand warned of flash floods as monsoon rains intensify | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand warned of flash floods as monsoon rains intensify

5 hours ago
10 famous street markets you should visit in Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

10 famous street markets you should visit in Thailand

17 hours ago
Thailand MPs back bills to cut work hours, add menstruation leave | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand MPs back bills to cut work hours, add menstruation leave

18 hours ago
Bangkok road sinkhole subsides further, threatening nearby building structure | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok road sinkhole subsides further, threatening nearby building structure

18 hours ago
Drunk Norwegian woman found on Phuket street returned safely to hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk Norwegian woman found on Phuket street returned safely to hotel

19 hours ago
China donates rescue boat to strengthen Phuket disaster aid | Thaiger Phuket News

China donates rescue boat to strengthen Phuket disaster aid

19 hours ago
Thai youth shaping a greener future through innovation through the project Wonder Lab: Youth for a Greener Tomorrow | Thaiger Education

Thai youth shaping a greener future through innovation through the project Wonder Lab: Youth for a Greener Tomorrow

19 hours ago
Bangkok road collapse leaves 31 streets without tap water | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok road collapse leaves 31 streets without tap water

19 hours ago
Bhumjaithai pushes charter change to cut Senate’s power | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai pushes charter change to cut Senate’s power

20 hours ago
Skeleton in Bangkok confirmed as Thai woman missing 12 years ago | Thaiger Bangkok News

Skeleton in Bangkok confirmed as Thai woman missing 12 years ago

20 hours ago
Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October

20 hours ago
Thai man confesses to killing son-in-law for raping his granddaughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man confesses to killing son-in-law for raping his granddaughter

20 hours ago
Foreigners slammed for using kids to sell roses on Pattaya strip | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigners slammed for using kids to sell roses on Pattaya strip

21 hours ago
Thai man kicks and smears blood on neighbours&#8217; doors in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man kicks and smears blood on neighbours’ doors in Bangkok condo

21 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025
86 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.