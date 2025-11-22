8 electrocuted in Nakhon Si Thammarat floods, 1 dead

Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Flooding in Nakhon Si Thammarat led to a fatal electrical leak while residents were moving belongings to higher ground, leaving one dead and eight others injured.

The incident unfolded in Chaloet subdistrict on Thursday, November 20, as residents scrambled to move their belongings to higher ground amid worsening flood conditions. While attempting to escape the rising water, eight individuals were electrocuted inside a residence in Tha Pracha subdistrict.

Emergency responders from the Siam Rescue Unit rushed to the scene, where four people were found unconscious and in critical condition. Rescuers performed CPR at the site before transporting all victims to Chaloet Hospital.

Three of the critically injured were later transferred to Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital for further treatment. One person died from their injuries, and four remain unconscious.

According to local officials, the electrical leak is believed to have occurred as floodwaters overwhelmed the area, creating a highly dangerous situation in waterlogged homes.

The fatal incident is part of a wider emergency across Nakhon Si Thammarat, where days of unrelenting rain, particularly from November 17 to 20, have led to widespread flooding across 12 districts, including Mueang, Cha-uat, Tha Sala, Phrom Khiri, Thung Song, Ron Phibun, Na Bon, Sichon, Chawang, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Hua Sai, and Lan Saka.

One of the worst-hit areas is the western community of Cha-uat, where an electrical short circuit injured eight people on Thursday. While some overlap in incidents has been reported, emergency services are coordinating responses across subdistricts due to the scale of the flooding and high risk of electrocution in submerged areas.

The situation worsened around 5pm on November 20, when runoff from the Luang Mountain range caused the Tha Dee Canal in Kamphaeng Sao subdistrict to overflow, sending water surging into Nakhon Si Thammarat municipality, reported KhaoSod.

By the evening, Thevaburi Road, a major route to Pho Sadet, was submerged under 30 centimetres of water, rendering it impassable for small vehicles.

Officials are urging residents to stay indoors, avoid flooded areas, and report any signs of electrical hazards immediately.

Local officials are continuing relief efforts while monitoring the flood situation closely as weather forecasts predict more rain in the coming days.

