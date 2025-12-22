Phuket boy calls police after drunk father allegedly shoots mother

A young boy in Phuket called the police yesterday, December 21, after his father allegedly became drunk, fired gunshots into the air, and then shot the boy’s mother at their home in Thalang district.

Officers from Thalang Police Station responded to an emergency call from the boy, who reported that his father, identified as 41 year old Thattaphong, had been drinking heavily and began firing a weapon outside their home in Soi Nam Tok Ton Tho, Thepkrasattri subdistrict, before turning the gun on his mother.

Upon arriving at the scene, police arrested 41 year old Thattaphong at the property, while the victim, 35 year old Wiphaporn, had already been rushed to Thalang Hospital by a neighbour after sustaining a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. The bullet reportedly passed through her shoulder and exited the front of her body.

According to police, the couple had been living together for 19 years and had two children. Wiphaporn told police she was on the phone with her son when he said his father had been drinking and fired shots into the air. She returned home to drop off some items, but as she was driving away, she heard another gunshot and realised she had been hit. Neighbours quickly came to her aid and took her to the hospital.

Following the arrest, officers searched the house and discovered a 9mm pistol and two homemade firearms, one compatible with .38 calibre rounds and another with 11mm ammunition, reported Khaosod.

A background check revealed Thattaphong had previous charges, including assaulting a parent and insulting an officer. He is now being held in custody and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, and discharging a weapon while intoxicated.

