Foreigner allegedly poisons pet dogs and birds in Chon Buri

Locals in Sattahip, Chon Buri, are furious after a foreign man allegedly poisoned dogs and birds in a quiet alley and left their bodies scattered across the street.

In Sattahip district, security camera footage captured a foreign man tossing a chunk of meat, which landed near a drain cover. The man then kicked it toward the roadside, and not long after that, the meat was eaten by a dog named King Kong.

The next day, King Kong and dozens of birds were found dead in the alley in Moo 1, Na Jomtien sub-district. In total, over 30 animals were found dead.

Ratsiri Kolb, a 40 year old restaurant owner and the owner of King Kong, said she took the CCTV footage to Na Jomtien Police Station to file a report. She believes the foreigner intentionally poisoned the animals, leading to the deaths of King Kong and another dog she owned named Auto.

She insists her dogs never caused trouble in the neighbourhood and even if they had bothered anyone, she said the person should have spoken to her or contacted the local municipality, instead of taking matters into their own hands.

According to Ratsiri, the suspect has a Thai wife and has lived in the area for decades. Channel 7HD reported that she added that the man has a history of causing trouble for neighbours, but most residents avoid interacting with him.

She also revealed that many cats and dogs in the alley have mysteriously disappeared over the years, but until now, no one had evidence. With her own pets now in the victim’s crosshairs, she vowed to take legal action to the fullest extent.

A similar poisoning was also suspected to have happened recently in Udon Thani. Residents of Ban Pak Dong found five dead dogs, all possibly poisoned, in a forested area of Mueang district.