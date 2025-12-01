Thai mother and 2 children die embracing in Samut Sakhon building fire

Published: December 1, 2025, 2:01 PM
225 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ สมาคมสื่อสารมวลชน ข่าว วิทยุและโทรทัศน์

A Thai mother and her two young children were found dead, embracing each other, after a fire tore through a four-storey building in Samut Sakhon yesterday, November 30.

Krathum Baen Police Station received a report of the blaze at 12.50pm and quickly coordinated with firefighters from Om Noi City Municipality, Suan Luang Subdistrict Municipality, Tha Mai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and neighbouring areas. More than ten fire engines were dispatched.

When officials arrived, flames were erupting from the ground floor and spreading rapidly to the upper levels. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze and prevent it from reaching adjacent buildings.

ThaiRath reported that eight people were inside the building at the time. Five managed to escape, although three were injured, one seriously and two with minor injuries. All were transported to Vichaivej Om Noi Hospital and Mahachai Hospital.

Three people, however, remained trapped inside including 33 year old Thanya Hankla and her two children, seven year old Thawatchai Sarathongpim and four year old Nyathida Sarathongpim. Tragically, all three were later found dead in a bedroom on the second floor, locked in a final embrace.

Building fire leads to three deaths
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดสมุทรสาคร

Relatives said the family rented the building to operate a noodle shop, which opened from evening until late at night. Because of their work schedule, the family was sleeping during the day when the fire broke out.

A neighbou told police he noticed smoke rising beneath the closed door. He tried for several minutes to break the door with a hammer, hoping to alert the family.

However, the fire intensified quickly, spreading up the building. The mother and her two children were unable to hear the warnings or escape in time. Despite efforts by neighbours using fire extinguishers, the blaze could not be controlled.

Fire kills mother and children
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดสมุทรสาคร

Investigators from Krathum Baen Police Station examined the scene to determine the cause of the fire and collected evidence for further analysis.

The bodies were sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok for examination before being released to relatives for funeral.

Thai mother embraces two children in Samut Sakhon building fire
Photo via Facebook/ Prakaikan Kumtap

