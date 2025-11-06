Foreign man threatens Phuket hotel staff after being denied entry with cat

Locals claim suspect has history of violent confrontations across Phuket

Petch Petpailin
Published: November 6, 2025, 9:56 AM
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A foreign man allegedly threatened to stab and shoot a hotel employee in Phuket yesterday, November 6, after being refused permission to bring a cat into the accommodation.

The victim shared details of the violent behaviour with the Phuket Times Facebook page, which also released CCTV footage capturing part of the incident.

In the video, the foreign man, dressed in a black T-shirt and holding a box of food, is seen shouting at hotel staff and slamming his fist on the check-in counter. He then swept items off the counter onto the floor and made a gun gesture as if threatening to shoot the employee.

According to hotel staff, the confrontation began when the man attempted to bring a cat into the accommodation. Staff explained the hotel’s no-animal policy, but the man reportedly reacted aggressively, pulling out a knife and threatening to stab the employee.

The hotel worker told news outlets that the foreign guest appeared to be under the influence of cannabis or other intoxicants at the time of the incident.

Foreign man threatens Phuket hotel workers
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Thai netizens condemned the man’s behaviour, with one woman claiming to have previously encountered the same foreigner at another hotel in Patong, Phuket. She wrote…

“This foreigner is a Polish national. He stayed at a hotel in Patong, where I work. He behaved the same way there. We called the police to arrest him, but he was later released and went on to repeat his actions. He has mental health issues.”

Another Thai man commented that he had often seen the same foreigner walking barefoot and carrying a cross-body bag. The man reportedly wore the same shirt and was known for refusing to check out of hotels on time. He added that the foreigner had not caused trouble for some time until this recent incident.

The hotel in question is located near Phuket International Airport. As of now, local police have not yet issued a statement on the matter.

