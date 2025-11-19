Taiwanese man, four Thais arrested for kidnapping woman in Chon Buri

A Taiwanese man and four Thai nationals were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 24 year old Thai woman in Chon Buri over an unpaid debt of 100,000 baht.

The victim, Sirinapha Sungklang, contacted her uncle, a police officer, on November 14, saying she had been kidnapped and assaulted by a Taiwanese man. The call abrubtly disconnected, and she could not be reached afterwards.

Sirinapha was later released and went to Na Jomtien Police Station to file a complaint. She suffered multiple facial injuries, including a serious wound to one eye.

CCTV footage showed Sirinapha being forced into a grey MG car outside her apartment in Sattahip district on the night of November 14. Police checkpoints were established along potential escape routes, but the vehicle was not immediately located.

Investigations led to the arrest of the primary suspect, 33 year old Kao Lian Cheng, along with four Thai nationals: 25 year old Supawadee Wityopakorn, 25 year old Jiraporn Khamwichai, 23 year old Suppanat Danthongwattanakun, and 32 year old Pornthep Senirat.

Supawadee is reported to be Kao’s current partner.

Kao told police he had been in a relationship with Sirinapha for about six months while she was in Taiwan. He claimed she borrowed around 100,000 baht to apply for a visa and work permit, but instead returned to Thailand, leading to an argument and a breakup. Kao said he demanded repayment, which she refused.

Kao said he travelled to Thailand on November 13 and sought help from Supawadee to locate Sirinapha. He admitted to confronting and assaulting Sirinapha, then forcing her to contact relatives to repay the debt.

Supawadee and the other Thai suspects confirmed they accompanied Kao to meet the victim but denied participating in the assault and kidnapping.

Police charged Kao under Section 319 of the Criminal Code for assault, which carries a penalty of up to one month in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both. The charge may be increased depending on the results of the medical report.

The four Thai suspects were charged under Section 310 for unlawful detention or restriction of freedom, which carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.