Taiwanese man, four Thais arrested for kidnapping woman in Chon Buri

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 19, 2025, 10:35 AM
146 1 minute read
Taiwanese man, four Thais arrested for kidnapping woman in Chon Buri | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

A Taiwanese man and four Thai nationals were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 24 year old Thai woman in Chon Buri over an unpaid debt of 100,000 baht.

The victim, Sirinapha Sungklang, contacted her uncle, a police officer, on November 14, saying she had been kidnapped and assaulted by a Taiwanese man. The call abrubtly disconnected, and she could not be reached afterwards.

Sirinapha was later released and went to Na Jomtien Police Station to file a complaint. She suffered multiple facial injuries, including a serious wound to one eye.

CCTV footage showed Sirinapha being forced into a grey MG car outside her apartment in Sattahip district on the night of November 14. Police checkpoints were established along potential escape routes, but the vehicle was not immediately located.

Investigations led to the arrest of the primary suspect, 33 year old Kao Lian Cheng, along with four Thai nationals: 25 year old Supawadee Wityopakorn, 25 year old Jiraporn Khamwichai, 23 year old Suppanat Danthongwattanakun, and 32 year old Pornthep Senirat.

Supawadee is reported to be Kao’s current partner.

Thai woman assaulted by Taiwanese ex-boyfriend in Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

Kao told police he had been in a relationship with Sirinapha for about six months while she was in Taiwan. He claimed she borrowed around 100,000 baht to apply for a visa and work permit, but instead returned to Thailand, leading to an argument and a breakup. Kao said he demanded repayment, which she refused.

Related Articles

Kao said he travelled to Thailand on November 13 and sought help from Supawadee to locate Sirinapha. He admitted to confronting and assaulting Sirinapha, then forcing her to contact relatives to repay the debt.

Supawadee and the other Thai suspects confirmed they accompanied Kao to meet the victim but denied participating in the assault and kidnapping.

Taiwanese arrested in Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

Police charged Kao under Section 319 of the Criminal Code for assault, which carries a penalty of up to one month in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both. The charge may be increased depending on the results of the medical report.

The four Thai suspects were charged under Section 310 for unlawful detention or restriction of freedom, which carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Taiwanese kidnapping assault Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

Latest Thailand News
Hitchhiking tourist gets surprise lift from Thai immigration officers (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Hitchhiking tourist gets surprise lift from Thai immigration officers (video)

8 minutes ago
Taiwanese man, four Thais arrested for kidnapping woman in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese man, four Thais arrested for kidnapping woman in Chon Buri

20 minutes ago
Motorbike crash leaves man critically injured in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorbike crash leaves man critically injured in Pattaya

32 minutes ago
Tugboat hits riverside homes in Nonthaburi, causes 10m baht damage | Thaiger Thailand News

Tugboat hits riverside homes in Nonthaburi, causes 10m baht damage

46 minutes ago
Royal Thai Army denies rangers assaulted Cambodian workers | Thaiger Politics News

Royal Thai Army denies rangers assaulted Cambodian workers

50 minutes ago
Immigration raid in Pattaya nets 15 Indian visa offenders | Thaiger Pattaya News

Immigration raid in Pattaya nets 15 Indian visa offenders

1 hour ago
Cold spell and storms hit Thailand as waves surge offshore | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cold spell and storms hit Thailand as waves surge offshore

1 hour ago
Volunteer divers stunned to find second body in pickup driven off Phuket bridge | Thaiger Phuket News

Volunteer divers stunned to find second body in pickup driven off Phuket bridge

17 hours ago
2 held at Phuket checkpoint for transporting illegal migrants | Thaiger Phuket News

2 held at Phuket checkpoint for transporting illegal migrants

17 hours ago
Foreign fugitive arrested on Koh Samui over fake ticket scam | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Foreign fugitive arrested on Koh Samui over fake ticket scam

18 hours ago
Retired Thai police officer threatens, harasses, and exposes himself to neighbours | Thaiger Thailand News

Retired Thai police officer threatens, harasses, and exposes himself to neighbours

18 hours ago
Thai cat breeds officially declared national pet treasures | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai cat breeds officially declared national pet treasures

18 hours ago
Ex-con shot with crossbow in Northeast Thailand phone row | Thaiger Crime News

Ex-con shot with crossbow in Northeast Thailand phone row

19 hours ago
Man stabs girlfriend in front of young son, cites affair and jealousy | Thaiger Thailand News

Man stabs girlfriend in front of young son, cites affair and jealousy

19 hours ago
Austrian man arrested at Phuket airport over fake stamps | Thaiger Phuket News

Austrian man arrested at Phuket airport over fake stamps

19 hours ago
Thai loan shark surrenders after detaining debtor’s mother and baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai loan shark surrenders after detaining debtor’s mother and baby

19 hours ago
Pattaya car driver rams girlfriend’s scooter in road rage attack (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya car driver rams girlfriend’s scooter in road rage attack (video)

19 hours ago
Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured

20 hours ago
4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall

20 hours ago
What parents should know about homeschooling in Thailand | Thaiger Education

What parents should know about homeschooling in Thailand

21 hours ago
Thailand seals China deal to export 500k tonnes of rice | Thaiger Business News

Thailand seals China deal to export 500k tonnes of rice

21 hours ago
Thai man denies claims of deliberately spreading HIV | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man denies claims of deliberately spreading HIV

21 hours ago
Thai activist Jatuporn hits out at Trump, Anwar over border dispute | Thaiger Politics News

Thai activist Jatuporn hits out at Trump, Anwar over border dispute

21 hours ago
Court grounds order allowing foreign pilots on Thai routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Court grounds order allowing foreign pilots on Thai routes

21 hours ago
Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens

22 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 19, 2025, 10:35 AM
146 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.