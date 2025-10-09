Chon Buri highway plunged into darkness after transformer theft

Police review CCTV footage as officials urge public to stay alert

Puntid Tantivangphaisal 13 minutes ago Last Updated: Thursday, October 9, 2025
63 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Streetlights were knocked out on a major Thai highway after thieves stole multiple transformers, prompting a police investigation and safety concerns.

Police are scrambling to track down thieves who stole streetlight transformers along Highway 331, plunging a key route into darkness and endangering motorists.

The incident was reported yesterday, October 8, along the inbound lane to Bowin, where criminals targeted streetlight systems under the cover of night. The theft caused a total blackout of the affected stretch and resulted in damages exceeding 300,000 baht, according to officials.

An inspection team from the Khao Mai Kaew Highway Division, led by Sirikorn Kanthaphrom, the division head, and Butsarin Thaowaly, assistant head and civil engineering technician, discovered only oil stains and scattered internal parts at the scene. The transformers themselves had been completely removed.

Officials believe the theft occurred late at night, taking advantage of the lack of surveillance and quiet surroundings. It’s not the first time this stretch of road has been targeted: previous incidents involving cable theft have already raised concerns about ongoing criminal activity in the area.

“This isn’t just theft; it’s a serious threat to public safety. Without lighting, drivers are put at real risk, especially on high-speed roads like this.”

A formal report was filed with Police Lieutenant Yutthana Pho-sidee, Deputy Investigator at Huai Yai Police Station. In response, officers have urgently coordinated with an investigative team to review footage from nearby CCTV cameras in hopes of identifying and arresting the culprits.

Chon Buri highway plunged into darkness after transformer theft | News by Thaiger

Sirikorn also appealed directly to the public, urging residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or activity near streetlight poles or electrical equipment.

“If anyone sees anything unusual, please call the Highway Department Hotline at 1586, or call me directly at 083-913-9834. We need help from the community to stop this from happening again.”

Aside from the financial cost, the blackout has raised serious concerns about road safety for both private and commercial drivers who rely on clear visibility during nighttime travel, reported The Pattaya News.

Officials are now working urgently to restore lighting and tighten security measures in the area to prevent similar incidents in future.

