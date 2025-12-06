Norwegian arrested for attempted tuk-tuk, bicycle theft in Bangkok

Police arrested a Norwegian man for theft after he attempted to take a tuk‑tuk and later a bicycle along Sukhumvit Road, before officers detained him in front of a hotel in Thong Lor, Bangkok, yesterday, December 5.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Witawat Chinnakam, Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 5, along with senior officers from Thong Lor Police Station, ordered patrol units to locate and arrest the suspect. The 33 year old suspect was found with a red bicycle near the entrance of Soi Thong Lor, Sukhumvit 55, yesterday.

Officers were first alerted to an assault near Sukhumvit Soi 25, where the first victim, identified as Wasan, a tuk‑tuk driver, said the foreign man approached him pretending to ask for directions. The suspect then allegedly pushed him out of the vehicle and attempted to drive it away.

Wasan managed to remove the keys, prompting the suspect to flee on foot.

As he ran towards Sukhumvit Road outbound, the suspect reached Soi Sukhumvit 43, where he encountered Sunnee, the second victim, who was riding her bicycle.

She told police the man blocked her path and caused her to fall, causing injuries. He then took her bicycle and rode towards Soi Sukhumvit 55 (Thong Lor Road).

Police patrols tracked the suspect to the front of a hotel on Thong Lor Road. Officers reported that the man refused to comply and attempted to evade arrest, leading police to use force and restraints to take him into custody.

Both victims later confirmed that he was the same individual involved in the incidents. Officers said the suspect may be experiencing mental health issues. KhaoSod reported that he has been charged with attempted robbery, causing harm to another person.

The suspect was transferred to Thong Lor Police Station along with the bicycle as evidence. Police said he later injured himself by hitting his head against the cell bars and is receiving medical attention.

In a related story, police in Mueang Surat Thani arrested a Norwegian man wanted for attempted murder following an incident on June 19 in Koh Samui. He was apprehended on June 23 at the Surat Thani Bus Terminal while allegedly attempting to flee the province.

The suspect, Elmer, reportedly fired a crossbow at a woman during a domestic dispute, narrowly missing her. The arrow struck the woman’s phone while she was calling the police.