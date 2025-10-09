Thailand video news Fake Doctor Arrested for Supplying Crystal Meth to LGBTQIA Clients in Bangkok, Thai Couple Caught Having Sex in Public

Thailand experienced a week of political tension and public drama — from Anutin Charnvirakul urging Donald Trump to help enforce a Cambodia ceasefire, to a string of high-profile crimes including a chemical robbery in Pattaya, a fake doctor’s drug ring in Bangkok, and a fatal shooting in Phetchaburi. Meanwhile, Chiang Mai tightened safety rules for the Yi Peng Festival, a navy aircraft incident disrupted Phuket Airport, and a viral public indecency case stirred nationwide debate.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has appealed to former U.S. President Donald Trump to leverage his influence with Cambodia to uphold a ceasefire before any new peace negotiations. The call follows renewed border clashes near the Preah Vihear temple and adjacent provinces. Anutin stressed that peace talks must begin from stability, not be exploited for territorial advantage. He urged the U.S. and other global players to apply diplomatic pressure, signaling Thailand’s intent to bring international attention to the conflict. Analysts say the move aims to deter further Cambodian incursions and strengthen Thailand’s position in future negotiations.

Two transwomen have been arrested in Pattaya after a violent robbery in which they sprayed a chemical substance on an Indian hotel guest. The attack left the victim temporarily incapacitated and suffering from respiratory irritation. The suspects fled with cash and valuables but were soon identified through CCTV footage and arrested. Police have reminded tourists to stay alert, particularly in hotel common areas. The case has raised concerns about targeted crimes against foreign visitors and prompted calls for tighter hotel security in tourist areas.

Bangkok police have detained a man posing as a licensed doctor who was allegedly supplying crystal methamphetamine to LGBTQIA clients. The suspect built trust under the guise of offering medical or recreational services, exploiting vulnerable groups. Authorities seized drug-related items, client lists, and chemicals from his residence. Several victims testified about secret drug deliveries and private sessions. Health officials condemned the case as an abuse of trust and identity to facilitate drug trafficking. Police are expanding investigations to dismantle the wider network involved.

Police in Phetchaburi have arrested a man accused of murdering his girlfriend during a domestic quarrel. Neighbors reported prior threats and frequent arguments between the couple. The victim was found dead from gunshot wounds following a heated dispute, with evidence suggesting a struggle. The suspect attempted to flee but was captured shortly after. He faces murder and illegal firearm charges. The killing has reignited public concern over gender-based violence and calls for stronger protection mechanisms for abuse victims, especially in rural communities.

Authorities in Chiang Mai have imposed a ban on releasing sky lanterns in designated “red zones” during this year’s Yi Peng Festival. Restricted areas include forested regions, temples, major roads, and dense neighborhoods. The measure aims to prevent fires, airspace disruptions, and accidents. Enforcement will include drone monitoring and fines for violators. Officials encourage the use of safe alternatives like LED or indoor paper lanterns. The move reflects efforts to balance cultural tradition with modern safety standards during one of northern Thailand’s most iconic celebrations.

A navy aircraft suffered a landing gear malfunction upon touchdown at Phuket International Airport, forcing a temporary shutdown of the runway. All passengers were safely evacuated, but several flights were delayed or diverted to nearby airports. Emergency crews and technicians worked for hours to remove the stranded aircraft. Authorities are investigating whether mechanical failure or maintenance oversight caused the issue. The disruption caused widespread delays across domestic routes, prompting airlines to provide rerouting and accommodation assistance for affected travelers.

A Thai couple has sparked social uproar after being filmed having sex inside a disabled-access bathroom at a petrol station. The act was visible through the frosted glass door, and the footage quickly went viral online. Social media users condemned the couple for public indecency and disrespect toward facilities intended for the disabled. Under Section 388 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, they could face a fine of up to 5,000 baht. The incident reignited debates about moral behavior, privacy, and the ethics of viral exposure in Thailand’s digital culture.