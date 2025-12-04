Chon Buri spa denies responsibility on client loses gold worth 300,000 baht

A Thai woman lost more than 300,000 baht worth of gold jewellery yesterday, December 3, after keeping her valuables in a locker at a spa in the Sriracha area of Chon Buri province.

The 38 year old woman, Suwadee Fadchin, filed a complaint with Sriracha Police Station after discovering that several gold accessories vanished from her locker. She told police that she immediately informed the spa owner, but the owner denied responsibility.

Police arrived at the spa at around 3.30pm to investigate. Suwadee explained that she checked in for a spa treatment at around 1pm. Staff told her to change her clothes and store her belongings in a locker.

She underwent a one-hour body scrub, followed by a 10-minute shower, before returning for an hour-long oil massage. Suwadee insisted she kept the locker key with her at all times.

When she finished and returned to the locker to collect her belongings, staff reminded her to check her valuables. It was then that she realised her gold items were missing.

The stolen pieces included a gold necklace worth about 180,000 baht, a gold bracelet worth about 60,000 baht, a gold ring worth around 30,000 baht, and a pair of gold earrings valued at about 15,000 baht. All were kept inside a small bag placed in her shoulder bag.

Suwadee grew suspicious about how someone managed to open her locker despite her having the key. She noticed another key left in a neighbouring locker and tested it on her own locker. Shockingly, it unlocked her locker as well.

She believed the theft occurred during her shower, as the bathroom was outside the massage room. She informed the staff, who attempted to clear themselves by emptying the bags of three employees in front of her. No stolen items were found with them.

Suwadee then brought the matter to the spa owner, who refused responsibility, claiming a warning sign at the entrance stated the spa was not liable for lost valuables.

Officers searched the premises but found no trace of the missing gold. They seized Suwadee’s shoulder bag for fingerprint analysis, and the spa owner along with employees were taken to the police station for questioning.

Speaking to Pattaya Update News, Suwadee said she was deeply upset and vowed to pursue the case to its fullest extent.