76 year old Thai woman found murdered in Trat, gold jewellery missing

Police are hunting for a suspect who remains at large after a 76 year old Thai woman was found murdered in her home in Trat province, with gold jewellery worth more than 120,000 baht missing from the scene.

Relatives became concerned yesterday, December 11, after the elderly woman, identified only as A, failed to answer her phone calls as usual. Her daughter, who works in Bangkok, normally spoke with her mother every afternoon. When repeated calls went unanswered, she asked relatives living nearby to check on her.

Family members arrived at the woman’s single-storey home with an elevated ground floor in the Laem Ngop district at around 1pm and discovered her lifeless body inside the house. They immediately alerted officers from Laem Ngop Police Station.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene and found the woman’s body lying in the main hall of the house. Relatives told officers they initially found her face down and later turned her onto her back.

An initial examination revealed bruising and red marks around the victim’s neck and face. Blood stains were also found on the floor, raising suspicions of a violent assault.

Relatives told police that the victim lived alone, as her daughter worked in Bangkok. They added that the woman was known to regularly wear a gold necklace and a gold bracelet, together valued at more than 120,000 baht. Both items were missing when her body was found.

Neighbours in the area reportedly suspected a man, identified only as B, who was known to frequently borrow money from the victim. According to residents, the man disappeared from the community shortly after the woman’s death.

Police later summoned B’s wife for questioning as part of the investigation. Officers believe the suspect may have strangled the elderly woman using a rope or cloth before stealing her gold jewellery and fleeing the scene.

Police are continuing efforts to locate the suspect and have not yet disclosed further details about potential charges while the investigation remains ongoing.

In a similar case reported in May, a motorcycle taxi rider in Nakhon Si Thammarat murdered an 89 year old female passenger in order to steal her valuables worth around 260,000 baht. The victim was reportedly familiar with the suspect and had used his services for more than six years.