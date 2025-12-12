76 year old Thai woman found murdered in Trat, gold jewellery missing

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 12, 2025, 3:36 PM
59 2 minutes read
76 year old Thai woman found murdered in Trat, gold jewellery missing | Thaiger
Photo via Thai News Agency

Police are hunting for a suspect who remains at large after a 76 year old Thai woman was found murdered in her home in Trat province, with gold jewellery worth more than 120,000 baht missing from the scene.

Relatives became concerned yesterday, December 11, after the elderly woman, identified only as A, failed to answer her phone calls as usual. Her daughter, who works in Bangkok, normally spoke with her mother every afternoon. When repeated calls went unanswered, she asked relatives living nearby to check on her.

Family members arrived at the woman’s single-storey home with an elevated ground floor in the Laem Ngop district at around 1pm and discovered her lifeless body inside the house. They immediately alerted officers from Laem Ngop Police Station.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene and found the woman’s body lying in the main hall of the house. Relatives told officers they initially found her face down and later turned her onto her back.

An initial examination revealed bruising and red marks around the victim’s neck and face. Blood stains were also found on the floor, raising suspicions of a violent assault.

Old Thai woman murdered and robbed in Trat
Photo via Thai News Agency

Relatives told police that the victim lived alone, as her daughter worked in Bangkok. They added that the woman was known to regularly wear a gold necklace and a gold bracelet, together valued at more than 120,000 baht. Both items were missing when her body was found.

Neighbours in the area reportedly suspected a man, identified only as B, who was known to frequently borrow money from the victim. According to residents, the man disappeared from the community shortly after the woman’s death.

Related Articles
Gold accessories
Photo by Noppakhoon Srikoolna via Canva

Police later summoned B’s wife for questioning as part of the investigation. Officers believe the suspect may have strangled the elderly woman using a rope or cloth before stealing her gold jewellery and fleeing the scene.

Police are continuing efforts to locate the suspect and have not yet disclosed further details about potential charges while the investigation remains ongoing.

In a similar case reported in May, a motorcycle taxi rider in Nakhon Si Thammarat murdered an 89 year old female passenger in order to steal her valuables worth around 260,000 baht. The victim was reportedly familiar with the suspect and had used his services for more than six years.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese scammer gang caught hiding in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese scammer gang caught hiding in Bangkok hotel

11 seconds ago
76 year old Thai woman found murdered in Trat, gold jewellery missing | Thaiger Thailand News

76 year old Thai woman found murdered in Trat, gold jewellery missing

6 minutes ago
Couple&#8217;s newly bought car goes up in flames before reaching home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Couple’s newly bought car goes up in flames before reaching home

47 minutes ago
5 year old Thai girl rescued after repeated abuse by stepmother | Thaiger Bangkok News

5 year old Thai girl rescued after repeated abuse by stepmother

1 hour ago
The transport company offers New Year promotion to travellers | Thaiger Thailand News

The transport company offers New Year promotion to travellers

1 hour ago
Thai woman killed as pickup spins into Pathum Thani bus stop | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman killed as pickup spins into Pathum Thani bus stop

2 hours ago
Massive e-cigarette bust at Bangkok Port | Thaiger Crime News

Massive e-cigarette bust at Bangkok Port

2 hours ago
Thai woman shoots ex-husband after alleged break-in at Ayutthaya home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman shoots ex-husband after alleged break-in at Ayutthaya home

4 hours ago
Heavy rain alerts issued for 35 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain alerts issued for 35 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

4 hours ago
Foreign trio returns to Thailand to reunite with childhood driver after five decades | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign trio returns to Thailand to reunite with childhood driver after five decades

4 hours ago
Embassy intervenes after Thais barred from crossing back from Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Embassy intervenes after Thais barred from crossing back from Cambodia

5 hours ago
Thai activist sentenced to 46 years for Facebook posts | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thai activist sentenced to 46 years for Facebook posts

5 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist goes viral for riding with cooking pot in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclist goes viral for riding with cooking pot in Phuket

5 hours ago
PM Anutin dissolves parliament, says he wants to ‘return power to the people’ | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin dissolves parliament, says he wants to ‘return power to the people’

6 hours ago
Digital Economy Minister defends mother over PDPA controversy | Thaiger Thailand News

Digital Economy Minister defends mother over PDPA controversy

22 hours ago
Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket

22 hours ago
University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25 | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25

24 hours ago
Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules

1 day ago
Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK? | Thaiger International Education

Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK?

1 day ago
Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering &#8216;special massage&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering ‘special massage’

1 day ago
Lisa joins Met Gala 2026 host committee alongside global stars | Thaiger Thailand News

Lisa joins Met Gala 2026 host committee alongside global stars

1 day ago
Thai netizens demand probe after Chinese tourist catches fish in Phuket for fun | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai netizens demand probe after Chinese tourist catches fish in Phuket for fun

1 day ago
Russian tourist severely injured in Pattaya ferry accident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian tourist severely injured in Pattaya ferry accident

1 day ago
Stray bullet hits 7-Eleven worker in Pattaya shootout | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stray bullet hits 7-Eleven worker in Pattaya shootout

1 day ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 12, 2025, 3:36 PM
59 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.