Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace

Two Tunisian nationals were apprehended after allegedly snatching a gold necklace from a 29 year old British man, Liam Robertson.

The incident occurred today, on December 28 at approximately 6.19am near Sukhumvit Soi 4 in Bangkok, thanks to timely intervention by local residents and the Lumphini Police.

Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Police Major General Witawat Chinnakhom, and other officers were involved in the arrest of the suspects, Fahdi Khaled, aged 29, and Marwan Aouissaoui, aged 32.

Both are Tunisian nationals. The stolen item, a gold necklace valued at approximately 150,000 baht, was recovered.

The Lumphini Police received a report of a robbery and promptly arrived at the scene. Liam Robertson reported that he had managed to detain the suspects himself. The suspects were identified as Fahdi Khaled, 30 years old, and Marwan Aouissaoui, 32 years old.

Upon searching the suspects, no illegal items were found. However, they admitted to discarding the necklace under a nearby street vendor’s cart, where it was subsequently found and seized.

The incident unfolded when Robertson exited a restaurant named Dubai on Sukhumvit Soi 4 at around 6.15am. He was attempting to hail a taxi when two individuals approached him, falsely claiming familiarity.

During the conversation, they seized his gold necklace and fled into an alley beside a 7-Eleven store. Robertson called for help from passersby, who assisted in detaining the suspects and notifying the police.

The police have charged the Tunisian tourist suspects with theft and taken them, along with the evidence, to Lumphini Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported by KhaoSod.