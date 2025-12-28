Thailand offers 39 free camping sites for new year holidays

39 camping sites open from December 26 to January 5

Published: December 28, 2025, 10:46 AM
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Department of Highways has announced the availability of 39 complimentary camping sites across Thailand for locals and tourists planning to enjoy the new year holidays.

Yesterday, on December 27, Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn, director-general of the Department of Highways, highlighted the department’s alignment with the Ministry of Transport’s ‘H.N.Y. 2569 – Happiness of All, Network of Care, and Year of Safety’ initiative.

The initiative aims to ensure happiness across economic, safety, and service dimensions, promoting Thailand’s economic potential, trade, investment, tourism, and national security.

The camping sites will be open from December 26, 2025, to January 5, 2026. These sites, distributed across North, Northeast, Central, and South Thailand, are situated in areas managed by the highway division. Amenities at these sites include parking, drinking water, and restrooms, all provided free of charge.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In Chiang Mai province, four sites are available in the areas of Chom Thong, Mae Taeng, Chiang Dao, and Phrao. Lampang province also offers four sites, located in Chae Hom, Mae Prik, Sop Prap, and Hang Chat. Chiang Rai has a site in Mae Lao, while Mae Hong Son has two sites in the areas of Mae Hong Son and Pai.

Phayao offers a site in the area of Phachang Noi, and Nan province has two sites in Na Noi and Bo Kluea.

In Kamphaeng Phet province, five sites are available across various locations, including the Highway District Office in the Pak Dong–Nakhon Chum area. Tak province also offers five sites in Nong Bua Tai, Mae Salid, Tha Song Yang, Khiri Rat, and Umphang.

Sukhothai provides a site in the Mae Sin area, while Phitsanulok has one in Kaeng Sopha. Phetchabun offers a site in Khao Kho, and Loei provides three sites in Phu Kradueng, Pak Chom, and Phu Ruea.

Bung Kan province has a site in Si Wilai, while Sakon Nakhon, Nong Khai, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces each have one site in the areas of Kham Hom, Sangkhom, and Khong Chiam, respectively.

Kanchanaburi province offers two sites in Sai Yok and Thong Pha Phum. Uthai Thani provides two sites in Ban Rai, and Ratchaburi has a site in Suan Phueng.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Those interested in reserving a camping spot can do so from today onwards by contacting the local highway district office or calling the Department of Highways hotline at 1586, which is toll-free and operates 24 hours a day. Reservations can also be made in person at the camping sites.

The Department of Highways urges the public to care for the environment and drive safely, adhering to traffic signs and recommendations, reported by KhaoSod.

For further information about the camping sites, visit the Department of Highways Maintenance Management Bureau’s website at https://bmm.doh.go.th/website/index.php.

