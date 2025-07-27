Phuket invests 50 million baht in underpass lighting upgrades

The Phuket Highways Office has announced plans to enhance visibility in the Darasamut Underpass with the installation of new lighting. The underpass has been identified by police as the most accident-prone on the island, with three to four accidents occurring monthly.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wutthiwat Liangboonjinda, Deputy Superintendent of Traffic at Wichit Police Station, located approximately 1 kilometre from the underpass, stated that inadequate visibility, often compounded by speeding, contributes significantly to accidents.

While the police enforce traffic laws and regularly set up checkpoints at the underpass entrances, structural improvements fall under the jurisdiction of the Phuket Highways Office.

Somkit Kittisopit, Chief of the Phuket Highways Office, acknowledged that the transition from daylight to the dark tunnel is a significant cause of accidents. However, he also noted that carelessness plays a role.

Despite police assertions, Somkit maintained that the lighting is adequate. Nevertheless, the office plans to invest 50 million baht (US$1.54 million) to replace lighting across all five underpasses on the island.

Somkit attributed the deterioration of the lighting system to theft, which had severely damaged the infrastructure before his tenure began. Ongoing repair efforts have been insufficient, prompting a complete system overhaul. The Darasamut Underpass is only a decade old, yet its infrastructure issues necessitate this major upgrade.

The proposed project includes installing automatic lighting and CCTV systems, with each underpass allocated a budget of 10 million baht (US$308,350). The new system will feature energy-efficient, automated lights that adjust to traffic and visibility conditions in real time. Discussions with the Phuket Governor have led to the development of this initiative, with an official contract announcement expected soon.

The project will replace 191 outdated lighting units and aims to enhance Phuket’s public safety and infrastructure resilience. Construction is anticipated to commence by September 2025, with all five underpasses being addressed simultaneously to ensure efficient project execution, reported The Phuket News.

Although the exact start date remains unconfirmed, the overhaul seeks to deploy technology that adapts to varying conditions, improving both visibility and safety. This initiative draws inspiration from advanced systems observed abroad, aiming to introduce similar innovations to Phuket.