Phuket copper thief caught red-handed stripping stolen wire

Puntid Tantivangphaisal27 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A Phuket man was caught red-handed slicing up stolen copper wire in what police say is part of a wider cable theft ring fuelling local drug habits.

The suspect, identified only as 55 year old Somchai, was arrested on Monday, August 4, at a property in Village 3, Ratsada, where he was actively stripping insulation from a pile of stolen wires. Officers also seized 3 kilogrammes of copper wire, 15.4 kg of stripped sheathing, and 4 kg of electrical cable at the scene.

His arrest follows a string of wire thefts that have caused major disruption to electrical services and roadside infrastructure across Phuket Town and surrounding areas over the past two months.

Phuket City Police Chief Police Colonel Chatree Chukaew confirmed that the operation was the result of an ongoing investigation after several incidents were caught on CCTV. Officers from Phuket City Police, acting on a court-issued warrant, moved in after gathering enough evidence linking Somchai to the crimes.

“Somchai was in the act of stripping the stolen wire when officers arrived. He admitted to multiple thefts carried out with two other men.”

Police say both accomplices have already been arrested. Somchai told investigators he sold the copper to a local junk shop and used the cash to purchase illegal drugs. A urine test later confirmed he had recently used a Category 1 narcotic, which led to additional charges.

The arrest follows the capture of another suspect, 25 year old Pipatson Thongwicha, aka Nok, who was caught on July 23 in a rental room on Surin Road. Pipatson admitted to carrying out at least 14 wire thefts across Phuket Town and Wichit, and using the proceeds to buy methamphetamine and pay for basic living expenses, reported The Phuket News.

Both men now face multiple charges, including joint theft at night using a vehicle and illegal drug use. Police say further arrests are possible as they expand the investigation and crack down on secondhand dealers suspected of knowingly purchasing stolen copper.

“We are urging residents and business owners to come forward if they’ve been affected,” said Pol. Col. Chatree.

Phuket copper thief caught red-handed stripping stolen wire

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
