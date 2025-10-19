Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

In the early hours of today, October 19, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit was alerted to an incident involving a man injured after a fall from a hotel near Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya.

Image credit to Dreamstime

The rescue team joined forces with the Pattaya City Police and dispatched a team to the location.

Upon arrival, they encountered a Chinese tourist, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, who had fallen from a third-floor balcony. The man had sustained various injuries, including abrasions on his right arm, left leg, and body.

Emergency responders administered initial first aid and promptly transported him to a nearby hospital. It was reported that the man, who was not staying at the hotel, appeared intoxicated and was unable to communicate effectively with the responders.

Nattapol Khampad, a 38 year old hotel employee, recounted that the man entered the hotel in a panicked state, shouting and appearing frightened. He pleaded for staff to contact the police before rushing to the third floor and heading towards a balcony.

Despite the staff’s efforts to intervene, the man climbed over the balcony railing, resisted assistance, and accidentally fell to the ground below. The hotel staff quickly informed the authorities.

Nawichai Phutdi, a 59 year old security guard, shared that the man arrived at the hotel in a white sedan accompanied by a Thai woman. He appeared to be in a state of panic as he entered the hotel hurriedly.

When questioned, the woman mentioned there had been no altercation, noting that the man had been drinking with friends earlier. She left the scene without checking on the injured man’s condition.

Deputy Inspector Panasarn Krongsit of Pattaya City Police documented the scene for evidence.

In similar news, on September 20, an Indian man plunged to his death from a hotel balcony in Pattaya, shocking diners below when his body crashed through the restaurant roof. Police found a towel tied to a bathroom rack, suggesting a possible suicide attempt before the fatal fall.

The investigation team, alongside police, is currently working to uncover the precise cause of the incident and to locate the Thai woman who departed the scene earlier, reported by Bangkok Post.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

