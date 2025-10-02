Chinese tourist missing after being swept away in Phuket surf

Rescue teams launch coordinated effort as search enters second day

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
29 minutes ago
Last Updated: Thursday, October 2, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A Chinese tourist went missing while swimming in rough waters at a Phuket beach, prompting a coordinated search by police, rescue teams, and local officials.

The tourist was swept away by strong waves while swimming at Nai Harn Beach. The incident occurred yesterday, October 1, at around 2.48pm, prompting an urgent response from local police and rescue teams.

Officers from Chalong Police Station and the Phuket Tourist Police were alerted to the situation and rushed to the scene. Initial investigations revealed that the missing tourist, identified as 21 year old Yuan Wen Yi, had been swimming with 28 year old Wu Haoming, also a Chinese national, when the pair encountered powerful waves.

According to eyewitness accounts, both tourists had entered the water despite the dangerous surf. After some time, Yuan was caught in a strong current and pulled under, vanishing from sight. Wu managed to escape the waves and raise the alarm.

Rescue teams from the Kusontham Foundation of Phuket, along with local marine police, fishing vessels and nearby tourist boats, were quickly mobilised to join the search. However, efforts to locate the missing tourist have so far been unsuccessful.

Rawai Mayor Thames Kraithat has since ordered the formation of a dedicated search and coordination centre to manage communications between local officials, rescue teams and the tourist’s relatives. The centre is expected to serve as a central hub for ongoing updates and planning.

The search was temporarily called off yesterday due to worsening weather and hazardous sea conditions, which made diving and boat searches too dangerous to continue. A strategic meeting was held with involved agencies to prepare for the resumption of operations today, October 2, as officials remain determined to recover the missing man, reported The Phuket News.

This tragic incident highlights the serious risks posed by Phuket’s unpredictable sea conditions, especially during the monsoon season. Despite frequent warnings from local authorities about swimming at unsupervised beaches with strong surf, many tourists still enter the water unaware of the potential dangers.

Officials have reiterated their plea for beachgoers to follow posted safety advisories and respect red flag warnings, which are often ignored.

