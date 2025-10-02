Pattaya plunge: Man falls to death from high-rise condo

Investigators search for clues atop deserted rooftop balcony

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 2, 2025
331 1 minute read
Pattaya plunge: Man falls to death from high-rise condo
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A man fell to his death from a high-rise condominium in Pattaya, shocking onlookers and prompting a police investigation into what caused the fatal plunge.

The incident occurred around 12.30pm yesterday, October 1, at a prominent condominium on Second Road in North Pattaya. Police Lieutenant Colonel Suteeraphan Thapasri of Pattaya City Police received the alert and immediately notified senior officers. Investigators, medics, and rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene.

The complex consists of three towers: Tower A with 44 floors, Tower B with 32 floors, and Tower C with seven floors. The man’s body was discovered between Towers A and B, having suffered catastrophic injuries after colliding with a concrete barrier on the ground.

Pattaya plunge: Man falls to death from high-rise condo | News by Thaiger

Police described the deceased as an unidentified Asian man, estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old. Witnesses reported hearing a loud crash before running to investigate, only to discover the body.

Initial investigations suggest the man may have fallen from the 32-storey Tower B. Police found cigarette butts and evidence of someone having sat on the rooftop balcony, possibly moments before the fall. However, the exact floor from which he fell has yet to be confirmed, reported The Pattaya News.

Pattaya plunge: Man falls to death from high-rise condo | News by Thaiger

Officers are working to identify the victim and determine whether he was a resident of the complex. It remains unclear if the fall was accidental, deliberate, or the result of foul play. Investigators are pursuing all possible angles as the probe continues.

The scene remained cordoned off for hours as forensic teams collected evidence. The body has been sent for autopsy as police continue efforts to contact the man’s family or acquaintances.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

