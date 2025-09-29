Chinese tourist attacked in Pattaya after alleged snarky bar comment

Offensive remarks directed at Thai bar workers cited as cause for attack

Injured Chinese tourist | Photo via Pattaya News

A Chinese tourist was hospitalised after being struck on the head with a bottle during a late-night altercation in Pattaya early yesterday morning, September 28.

The incident took place on Chaloem Phrakiat 25 Road in South Pattaya, prompting an immediate response from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit and Pattaya City Police.

Emergency responders arrived to find a 29 year old Chinese woman, later identified as Cui Jai, suffering from a head wound. She was given first aid at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The alleged attacker, 53 year old Sakuna, was detained at the scene. She reportedly became enraged after the tourist made offensive remarks about Thai bar workers. According to police, the situation escalated when Cui appeared to attempt a kick while exiting a vehicle, which led to a physical confrontation.

Image of the scene | Photo via Pattaya News

A witness, 53 year old Theerayut, told officers that nearby bystanders initially intervened to break up the argument. However, as the tourist began to walk away, Sakuna allegedly pulled a bottle from her bag and struck Cui twice on the head, causing the injury.

Theerayut said the quick actions of those nearby likely prevented further harm. He also claimed that Sakuna is well-known in the area for her frequent intoxication and unpredictable behaviour.

Pattaya News reported that police took Sakuna into custody for further questioning as investigations continue.

In a related story, another Chinese tourist in Pattaya recently fell victim to theft following a night out. The 38 year old man had reportedly met a woman at a beer bar on Soi Pattaya Beach 6 and later invited her back to his room.

The next morning, he woke up alone to discover that 8,000 baht was missing, along with the woman. The incident occurred in a rented room near Pattaya Beach, where the tourist filed a complaint with local police.

