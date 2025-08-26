Fitness trainer in Bangkok severely injured in fall from building

A 35 year old fitness trainer fell from a three-storey building within Soi Suksawat 62, sustaining severe injuries. The exact cause remains unclear, pending an interview with the injured party.

The incident occurred at 10.30pm on August 25, when officers from Rat Burana Police Station and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation responded to the scene in Bang Mod, Thung Khru District, Bangkok. The site, a commercial building, was where the injured, Atthawut, was found lying on the ground.

He was in critical condition, struggling to breathe, with blood coming from his mouth, and his left arm and leg were broken and misshapen, along with multiple wounds. Emergency services promptly provided first aid before transporting him to Bangpakok 1 Hospital.

Upon questioning, Tai, the injured man’s wife, revealed that her husband frequently expressed a desire to jump from a building after consuming alcohol. Despite her attempts to dissuade him, he acted on his words this time.

Asda, the injured man’s father, recounted that his son had called him just before the incident and then went upstairs with his wife. Suddenly, there were loud noises, and someone shouted that his son had jumped.

Initially, police investigations at the site, which was approximately 12 metres high, have not concluded the exact cause. They await further questioning of the injured party once his condition improves, reported KhaoSod.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

