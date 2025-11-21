Miss Jamaica tumbles off stage at Miss Universe Bangkok show (video)

A Miss Universe contestant fell off the stage during the evening gown round in Bangkok, prompting a hospital visit and concern from organisers and fans.

Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, fell during the evening gown round of the Miss Universe preliminary competition on Wednesday, November 19, shocking onlookers and halting the event.

The accident occurred as Henry was making her way back up the runway after showcasing her gown when she suddenly lost her footing and fell off the edge of the stage.

A video of the incident quickly spread across social media, showing Henry in a striking orange gown moments before the fall. Footage shared on X later showed her being carried away on a stretcher by emergency responders.

According to the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation, Henry was rushed to Paolo Rangsit Hospital, just outside Bangkok, where she received immediate medical attention.

“She was rushed to the Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries. They continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery.”

The organisation also thanked fans for their support, urging the public to send positive thoughts during Henry’s recovery.

Raul Rocha, owner of the Miss Universe Organisation, shared an update early yesterday, November 20, via Instagram after visiting Henry in the hospital.

“I would like to share with the Miss Universe family that (sic) are concerned for the health of our Miss Universe Jamaica that at 12:00 a.m. Bangkok time, that I have just left the hospital where she is being treated. I was there with her family and her, and thankfully, there are no broken bones and she is under good care.

“She will remain under observation for the rest of the night and we will remain in touch with her family to support her. Our prayers go out for her prompt recovery.”

Henry, an ophthalmologist by profession, is the founder of the See Me Foundation, which supports the visually impaired in Jamaica. She was one of over 130 contestants competing for the Miss Universe crown, according to ABC News.

The 74th Miss Universe pageant will culminate with the coronation today, November 21, in Bangkok.