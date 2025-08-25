Internet technician dies after tragic fall in Udon Thani

Tragedy sparks calls for stricter safety protocols in electrical maintenance

Bright Choomanee
August 25, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident occurred when a 33 year old internet technician, Theeraphop or Esso, fell from a high-voltage pole, resulting in his death.

The accident took place at 6pm on August 24 at Baan Dong Udom-Nong Sai entrance, Mueang district, Udon Thani province. Rescue workers from the Udonthani Promoting Dharma Foundation received the report and quickly rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found Theeraphop unconscious, with a bystander attempting CPR, but unfortunately, he could not be revived. Nearby, a ladder was leaning against the pole, and a motorcycle was found close to the deceased.

Initial investigations revealed that Theeraphop was employed by the internet service provider, AIS, and was tasked with repairing internet cables in the area before he fell to his death. The preliminary examination indicated that he suffered a fractured skull and broken neck, without any signs of electrocution.

Narawit, a 32 year old foreman, stated that Theeraphop had been assigned to fix the internet cables for clients in the vicinity. Although the exact cause of the fall is unknown, it is unlikely to have been due to electrocution. Theeraphop was known as a diligent worker and had recently requested leave to take his wife and child on a seaside vacation in three days.

Kraithep, a 19 year old resident who witnessed the incident, recounted that while driving by, he suddenly saw the victim fall. He immediately stopped his vehicle and performed CPR based on his training until emergency services arrived, but Theeraphop had already passed away.

Neighbours noted that the victim had used a ladder to climb the pole and fell headfirst to the ground. They could not determine whether the fall resulted from electrocution or a misstep on the ladder.

Later, Anadda, a 31 year old and the deceased’s wife, arrived at the scene. Overcome with grief, she fell to her knees, gently covered her husband’s eyes with her hand, and held his hand tightly.

Despite her overwhelming sorrow, she could not stop herself from crying. Police conducted a post-mortem examination and took detailed photographs of the scene, with the body being sent to a hospital for further examination, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

