Lost Chinese gran saved by ID bracelet in Pattaya

Panic turned to relief after Thai police made an international call using a life-saving wrist tag

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal29 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 23, 2025
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod English

An elderly Chinese tourist became stranded and confused in the middle of Pattaya traffic until a tiny bracelet saved the day.

Thai police successfully reunited an 80 year old Chinese woman with her family after she was found disoriented and alone on a traffic island in South Pattaya yesterday, August 22.

The woman, identified only as Zhang, was discovered around 11am on Sukhumvit Road, directly in front of the Tesco Lotus shopping centre. She appeared visibly anxious, speaking incoherently and unable to communicate with locals or officers due to the language barrier.

Pattaya City Police responded to the scene and were joined by officers from the Tourist Police, who were able to communicate with her in Chinese. However, despite their efforts, Zhang was too distressed to provide any clear details about her identity or whereabouts of her family.

She was also without any form of ID: no passport, phone, or travel documents.

Just as the case seemed to hit a dead end, officers noticed an engraved bracelet on Zhang’s wrist. The small tag turned out to be a lifeline, containing emergency contact numbers. Using the information, police placed an international call and successfully reached her relatives in China.

According to family members, Zhang had only arrived in Thailand two days before and was travelling with relatives on holiday in Pattaya. It’s believed she became separated from the group during a shopping trip.

Police were eventually able to track down the family, who were also staying in Pattaya, and reunited them with Zhang roughly three hours later, reported KhaoSod English.

The emotional reunion was met with tears and gratitude.

“We’re just so relieved,” a family member reportedly told officers. “We had no idea where she’d gone. Thank you so much for helping us find her.”

Police praised Zhang’s family for the foresight to provide her with a wearable ID, and encouraged all tourists, especially the elderly or vulnerable, to take similar precautions when travelling abroad.

In a tourist hotspot like Pattaya, crowded streets and unfamiliar surroundings can quickly become overwhelming, particularly for older travellers.

