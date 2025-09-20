Indian man plunges to death from Pattaya hotel balcony

An Indian man fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Pattaya, shocking diners below and prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding it.

The fall occurred at around 7.36pm yesterday, September 19, prompting a swift response from Deputy Inspector Phupha Hongyakul of Pattaya City Police Station. Investigators and Sawang Boriboon rescue volunteers rushed to the scene following reports of a man falling from a height.

The man was found dead, lodged in the roof structure of the hotel, with rescue personnel working to recover the body. His identity is being withheld.

According to police, the man had checked into the hotel earlier that same day. There were no signs of a struggle or theft in the room. Officers discovered a towel tied to a bathroom clothing rack that had come loose, suggesting an attempted suicide. Officers suspect the man may have then decided to jump from the balcony, leading to the fatal fall.

Witness accounts added to the disturbing scene. A 42 year old man, known only as Ray, told police he was dining in the hotel restaurant below when he heard what sounded like an argument coming from an upper floor. Moments later, a loud crash startled patrons as the body hit the hotel roof. Blood began dripping into the restaurant area, sending diners fleeing in panic, reported The Pattaya News.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage and collecting witness statements to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Deputy Inspector Phupha confirmed that the body has been sent to the Police Hospital’s Forensic Institute for an autopsy.

Relatives of the deceased arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and met with investigating officers.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.