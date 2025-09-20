Indian man plunges to death from Pattaya hotel balcony

Diners fled in panic after man’s body crashed through roof

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal28 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025
142 1 minute read
Indian man plunges to death from Pattaya hotel balcony | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

An Indian man fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Pattaya, shocking diners below and prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding it.

The fall occurred at around 7.36pm yesterday, September 19, prompting a swift response from Deputy Inspector Phupha Hongyakul of Pattaya City Police Station. Investigators and Sawang Boriboon rescue volunteers rushed to the scene following reports of a man falling from a height.

The man was found dead, lodged in the roof structure of the hotel, with rescue personnel working to recover the body. His identity is being withheld.

According to police, the man had checked into the hotel earlier that same day. There were no signs of a struggle or theft in the room. Officers discovered a towel tied to a bathroom clothing rack that had come loose, suggesting an attempted suicide. Officers suspect the man may have then decided to jump from the balcony, leading to the fatal fall.

Indian man plunges to death from Pattaya hotel balcony | News by Thaiger

Witness accounts added to the disturbing scene. A 42 year old man, known only as Ray, told police he was dining in the hotel restaurant below when he heard what sounded like an argument coming from an upper floor. Moments later, a loud crash startled patrons as the body hit the hotel roof. Blood began dripping into the restaurant area, sending diners fleeing in panic, reported The Pattaya News.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage and collecting witness statements to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Deputy Inspector Phupha confirmed that the body has been sent to the Police Hospital’s Forensic Institute for an autopsy.

Related Articles

Relatives of the deceased arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and met with investigating officers.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Knife fight at Bangkok university concert leaves several injured (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Knife fight at Bangkok university concert leaves several injured (video)

3 minutes ago
Indian man plunges to death from Pattaya hotel balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man plunges to death from Pattaya hotel balcony

28 minutes ago
Thailand braces for floods and heavy rains amid monsoon trough | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for floods and heavy rains amid monsoon trough

41 minutes ago
Thai king endorses Anutin’s new Cabinet of 36 ministers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai king endorses Anutin’s new Cabinet of 36 ministers

17 hours ago
Chinese fugitive caught in Phuket after 272-day overstay | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese fugitive caught in Phuket after 272-day overstay

19 hours ago
Pensioner’s 1 million baht scam foiled in central Thailand (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pensioner’s 1 million baht scam foiled in central Thailand (video)

19 hours ago
Child with special needs found dead in Hat Yai canal | Thaiger South Thailand News

Child with special needs found dead in Hat Yai canal

19 hours ago
Thailand finance chief vows to steady baht, probe gold trade | Thaiger Business News

Thailand finance chief vows to steady baht, probe gold trade

20 hours ago
Pattaya cannabis vendor claims highway police extorted cash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cannabis vendor claims highway police extorted cash

20 hours ago
4 Brits arrested after robbing American lawyer in Phuket heist | Thaiger Phuket News

4 Brits arrested after robbing American lawyer in Phuket heist

21 hours ago
Northern Thailand machete attack leaves teen with severed wrist (video) | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Northern Thailand machete attack leaves teen with severed wrist (video)

21 hours ago
Bangkok steps up plans for 2025 SEA Games spectacle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok steps up plans for 2025 SEA Games spectacle

22 hours ago
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets | Thaiger Finance

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

23 hours ago
Thai AirAsia X unveils 3 new routes for December takeoff | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai AirAsia X unveils 3 new routes for December takeoff

23 hours ago
American tourist rammed off bike and robbed in Phuket attack | Thaiger Phuket News

American tourist rammed off bike and robbed in Phuket attack

23 hours ago
Bang Lamung trains 150 volunteers for disaster response | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bang Lamung trains 150 volunteers for disaster response

24 hours ago
Pheu Thai hints at Thaksin’s son-in-law for PM race | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai hints at Thaksin’s son-in-law for PM race

24 hours ago
Taxi turf war erupts as Phuket drivers block cruise cab | Thaiger Phuket News

Taxi turf war erupts as Phuket drivers block cruise cab

1 day ago
Pattaya police bag award for teaming up with locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police bag award for teaming up with locals

1 day ago
Knife thug robs Saraburi gold shop, takes customer hostage (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Knife thug robs Saraburi gold shop, takes customer hostage (video)

1 day ago
Thailand battered by heavy rains as monsoon drags on | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand battered by heavy rains as monsoon drags on

1 day ago
Phuket cracks down on illegal restaurants in protected park | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket cracks down on illegal restaurants in protected park

2 days ago
Bang Lamung monk busted with meth hidden in alms bowls | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bang Lamung monk busted with meth hidden in alms bowls

2 days ago
Thaksin’s daughters bring cash and comfort to jailed ex-PM | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin’s daughters bring cash and comfort to jailed ex-PM

2 days ago
Pickup driver busted for fake tax sticker trick in Chumphon | Thaiger South Thailand News

Pickup driver busted for fake tax sticker trick in Chumphon

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal28 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025
142 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.