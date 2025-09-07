British man dies after fall from Pattaya hotel

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 74 year old British man who fell from the 10th floor of a luxury hotel in central Pattaya, Chon Buri, yesterday, September 6, at 5.30pm.

Police Lieutenant Manasak Phonlayiam, a deputy inspector at Pattaya City Police Station, received a report of a foreign man’s fatal fall from a high place near a hotel in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district. Medical professionals, forensic police, the investigation team, and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation were dispatched to the scene.

Police discovered the body of a foreigner identified as 74 year old British national Keith Jones next to a building in central Pattaya. He was found lying face down, wearing black swim shorts, with blood coming from his mouth and multiple broken bones, reported Matichon.

The incident occurred in a busy area frequented by tourists, prompting officers to cordon off the scene with cloths to shield it from public view.

According to a witness, who was working approximately 6 to 7 metres away, a loud thud was heard, prompting the witness to investigate. They discovered the foreign man lying face down, barely breathing, and attempted to assist him, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Further investigation revealed that the deceased had been staying on the 10th floor of the hotel. No signs of struggle or theft were found in the room, reported KhaoSod.

CCTV footage reviewed from earlier in the day showed no one entering or leaving the room, except for the deceased, until his fall. Police are continuing their investigation and will send the body for an autopsy at the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine. They are also coordinating with the embassy to proceed with legal formalities.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.