British man dies after fall from Pattaya hotel

Police scramble for answers after foreigner’s deadly high-floor fall

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee18 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 7, 2025
65 1 minute read
British man dies after fall from Pattaya hotel | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Neawna

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 74 year old British man who fell from the 10th floor of a luxury hotel in central Pattaya, Chon Buri, yesterday, September 6, at 5.30pm.

Police Lieutenant Manasak Phonlayiam, a deputy inspector at Pattaya City Police Station, received a report of a foreign man’s fatal fall from a high place near a hotel in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district. Medical professionals, forensic police, the investigation team, and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation were dispatched to the scene.

Police discovered the body of a foreigner identified as 74 year old British national Keith Jones next to a building in central Pattaya. He was found lying face down, wearing black swim shorts, with blood coming from his mouth and multiple broken bones, reported Matichon.

The incident occurred in a busy area frequented by tourists, prompting officers to cordon off the scene with cloths to shield it from public view.

According to a witness, who was working approximately 6 to 7 metres away, a loud thud was heard, prompting the witness to investigate. They discovered the foreign man lying face down, barely breathing, and attempted to assist him, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Further investigation revealed that the deceased had been staying on the 10th floor of the hotel. No signs of struggle or theft were found in the room, reported KhaoSod.

CCTV footage reviewed from earlier in the day showed no one entering or leaving the room, except for the deceased, until his fall. Police are continuing their investigation and will send the body for an autopsy at the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine. They are also coordinating with the embassy to proceed with legal formalities.

Related Articles

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

British man dies after fall from Pattaya hotel | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Neawna

Latest Thailand News
Chon Buri suitcase murder linked to Chinese gang | Thaiger Crime News

Chon Buri suitcase murder linked to Chinese gang

20 seconds ago
British man dies after fall from Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man dies after fall from Pattaya hotel

18 minutes ago
Phayao man dies after falling into 3-metre deep hole | Thaiger Thailand News

Phayao man dies after falling into 3-metre deep hole

37 minutes ago
Singer reports influencer Keng Lai Prang for alleged harassment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Singer reports influencer Keng Lai Prang for alleged harassment

53 minutes ago
Power outage scheduled for 33 locations in Bangkok and nearby provinces | Thaiger Bangkok News

Power outage scheduled for 33 locations in Bangkok and nearby provinces

1 hour ago
Indian tourist scammed in Pattaya over costly beauty products | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist scammed in Pattaya over costly beauty products

1 hour ago
Thai-Cambodian border talks aim to ease tensions in Koh Kong | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border talks aim to ease tensions in Koh Kong

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods

2 hours ago
Whales and dolphins win protection in Thai seas crackdown | Thaiger Environment News

Whales and dolphins win protection in Thai seas crackdown

20 hours ago
Thailand warned clean energy gap could deter data centre boom | Thaiger Business News

Thailand warned clean energy gap could deter data centre boom

20 hours ago
Bangkok to host dazzling Colours of Africa fest at CentralWorld | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to host dazzling Colours of Africa fest at CentralWorld

20 hours ago
RTAF unveils new US-built AT-6TH attack jets in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

RTAF unveils new US-built AT-6TH attack jets in Chiang Mai

21 hours ago
AI and satellites join fight against Thailand’s toxic dust | Thaiger Technology News

AI and satellites join fight against Thailand’s toxic dust

21 hours ago
China slowdown drags Thailand tourist arrivals down 7% | Thaiger Tourism News

China slowdown drags Thailand tourist arrivals down 7%

21 hours ago
Patong man arrested with methamphetamine in pre-dawn drug raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong man arrested with methamphetamine in pre-dawn drug raid

22 hours ago
Bangkok condo guard stabbed to death in late-night horror | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok condo guard stabbed to death in late-night horror

22 hours ago
Pheu Thai prepares for opposition role after prime ministerial defeat | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai prepares for opposition role after prime ministerial defeat

23 hours ago
Pattaya tourist beaten after alleged groping sparks street fight | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tourist beaten after alleged groping sparks street fight

24 hours ago
Bangkok Cultural Centre MRT stays open after flood chaos hits | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Cultural Centre MRT stays open after flood chaos hits

1 day ago
Phuket eatery raided for using all-Myanmar staff illegally | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket eatery raided for using all-Myanmar staff illegally

1 day ago
Phetchaburi cop kills egg-selling couple in price row tragedy | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Phetchaburi cop kills egg-selling couple in price row tragedy

1 day ago
Pattaya road safety drive wraps up with helmets and hope | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya road safety drive wraps up with helmets and hope

1 day ago
Bangkok on flood alert as heavy rains hammer Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Bangkok on flood alert as heavy rains hammer Thailand

1 day ago
Agoda names Khao Yai National Park as Asia’s 2nd best rural destination | Thaiger Tourism News

Agoda names Khao Yai National Park as Asia’s 2nd best rural destination

2 days ago
Doraemon makes Thai TV debut with Ayutthaya adventure | Thaiger Cartoons

Doraemon makes Thai TV debut with Ayutthaya adventure

2 days ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee18 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 7, 2025
65 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.