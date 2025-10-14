Taxi driver dies in fall from Nonthaburi condo

Victim had suffered a prior leg injury and was seen falling near a delivery rider

Ryan Turner23 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Image of the scene at the condominium complex | Photo via KhaoSod

A taxi driver died after falling from a condominium in Nonthaburi’s Bang Kraso subdistrict yesterday evening, October 13. The incident occurred shortly after he returned his taxi to the depot, reportedly due to declining health.

Police Lieutenant Arongkorn Inruang from Rattanathibet Police Station responded to the scene with rescue personnel and forensic doctors. The 63 year old taxi driver was found dead behind the 14-storey condominium where he lived.

He sustained severe head trauma, along with broken arms and legs. His left leg was already in a cast from a prior injury.

KhaoSod reported that the fall occurred in full view of a delivery rider who had just arrived at the building to drop off a package. CCTV footage recorded the man falling at around 5.12pm, landing just a metre away from the rider’s motorcycle.

According to police, there were no signs of struggle or foul play in the room belonging to the man’s ex-wife on the 8th floor. She told officers that although they had separated in June, they remained on good terms and continued to support one another.

She said the man had recently returned his taxi to the company after finding it increasingly difficult to work. He lived alone on the 5th floor and had suffered a knee injury from a fall, requiring him to wear a cast.

View of the condo’s balcony | Photo via KhaoSod

The ex-wife added that she routinely brought him food. On the day of the incident, as she was returning from work and heading to her unit, someone alerted her that her former husband had fallen. She immediately ran to the scene and called the police.

The man’s body was transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for a detailed autopsy. His relatives have been informed.

Another tragic fall happened recently on October 12, where a 70 year old American man died after falling from a condominium in Pattaya.

Police said the man lived alone on the fifth floor of the building. No signs of struggle or disturbance were found in his room, but officers discovered a handwritten note reading, “I am leaving because I have run out of funds.” The note was taken as evidence.

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.