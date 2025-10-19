Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess

A Facebook user recently shared images online to caution landlords about a tenant who left a rental property in a deplorable state.

The tenant, a 42 year old woman, rented the house in a housing project in Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, for approximately one year.

The photos reveal a shocking mess of rotting garbage scattered throughout the house, emitting a foul odour. Dog waste was left in every room, adding to the disarray. The landlord and her sibling were taken aback by the condition, unable to believe that a single tenant with one dog could let the home deteriorate so severely.

The user explained to reporters that the house, owned by their sister, had previously been rented by several individuals without any significant issues. The latest tenant appeared respectable and responsible, leading to a decision to rent to her.

However, over the year, there were occasional delays in rent payments. On Thursday, October 16, neighbours informed the sister that the tenant had left with her dog and luggage without settling the latest rent. This prompted the sister to inspect the property with the Facebook user.

Upon arrival, they were overwhelmed by the stench emanating from the house. Inside, they discovered an unbelievable mess, with heaps of garbage, abandoned furniture, and spoiled food in the fridge, including rotten eggs and milk bottles infested with maggots.

The bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, and living room were similarly filthy, and doors were damaged by the dog. It is suspected that the tenant never disposed of the trash throughout her stay, resulting in the appalling condition of the home.

Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The user posted the images on social media to warn landlords to frequently check their rental properties to avoid similar situations. The sister plans to file a police report against the tenant to prevent future issues.

In another case on September 1, a Phuket landlord found her rental room trashed by a tenant who disappeared without paying rent. The tenant, who stayed for three months, left behind piles of rubbish and damaged furniture despite available waste disposal services.

The landlord, known as Nan, shared her experience on social media to warn others about irresponsible renters. She said the tenant had financial troubles and failed to pay rent on time before abandoning the property.

The house now requires extensive cleaning and disinfection to remove the odour and prevent further nuisance to neighbours. The restoration process is expected to take several days and incur significant costs to return the property to its original condition, reported by KhaoSod.

