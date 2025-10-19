American woman wins 3 million baht using AI for lottery numbers

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) October 19, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 45 year old American woman has won a lottery prize worth 3 million baht after using ChatGPT to choose her numbers, enabling her to pay off her mortgage.

Today, on October 19, international media reported that Tammy Carvey, from Wyandotte, Michigan, emerged as the fortunate winner of over 2.6 billion Vietnamese dong (approximately 3 million baht) after employing ChatGPT to generate a set of lucky numbers.

CBS News reported that Carvey won her prize on September 6. Initially, she secured a prize worth US$50,000 (about 1.6 million baht) but, having selected the Power Play option, her prize was doubled to US$100,000 (around 3 million baht).

Carvey explained that she purchased a Powerball ticket when the jackpot exceeded US$1 billion, inspired by the idea to ‘try her luck with AI.’ ‘I asked ChatGPT for lucky numbers, then bought the ticket online.

When I checked the results, I had four correct numbers plus the Powerball. Initially, I thought I only won US$50,000, but logging into the system revealed the prize had doubled because I selected Power Play. My husband and I could hardly believe it!”

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Powerball is a renowned lottery in the United States, with tickets costing US$2 each, available in 45 states, Washington D.C., the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Players can purchase tickets in stores or online, and choosing the Power Play option can multiply winnings by up to 10 times.

In a similar case, Carrie Edwards from Virginia also won a substantial prize, amounting to US$150,000 (nearly 4 million baht), by requesting lucky numbers from ChatGPT. Edwards won her prize in the Virginia state lottery on September 8, correctly guessing four out of five numbers plus the Powerball.

Initially, the prize was US$50,000, but after paying an additional US$1 for the Power Play option, her prize tripled to US$150,000. She shared, ‘I usually don’t buy lottery tickets online, but that day I asked ChatGPT if it had any numbers for me, and I bought them’.

Two days later, I received a message saying I won. I thought it was a scam until I checked and found it was real.’

In a previous story from April 2023, a Thai man also went viral after claiming to have won 2,000 baht in the national lottery using numbers suggested by ChatGPT. His post drew thousands of comments from Thai netizens curious about whether AI could truly predict lucky numbers.

Edwards impressed further by deciding to donate her entire winnings to charity, reported by KhaoSod.

