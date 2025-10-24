Intoxicated tourist returned to hotel after collapse on Pattaya street

Officials praised for swift action to assist vulnerable visitor

Puntid Tantivangphaisal15 seconds agoLast Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya officials found a Chinese tourist who collapsed from intoxication near Walking Street in the early morning, prompting safety concerns.

In the early hours of Wednesday, October 22, Pattaya municipal officers rushed to assist a heavily intoxicated Chinese visitor found unconscious near the entrance of the city’s infamous nightlife strip.

The incident, which occurred at around 5am, drew concern from early risers and late-night revellers. The man was discovered lying face down on the pavement, visibly intoxicated but with his personal belongings still intact.

Municipal staff acted quickly to check his condition and ensure he regained consciousness without requiring medical intervention. Once stable, the man was escorted by local motorcycle taxi drivers, arranged by the officials, back to his accommodation.

Officials and bystanders praised the swift response.

“This is the kind of proactive care we appreciate,” said one foreign resident who witnessed the scene.

“The team ensured the man’s safety without escalating the situation.”

Social media users also weighed in, applauding the city’s handling of the incident. Some commenters, however, raised concerns about possible drink spiking and called for increased vigilance during Pattaya’s busy tourist season, reported Pattaya Mail.

In response, Pattaya municipal officials confirmed that their teams are actively patrolling hotspots like Walking Street to ensure tourist safety, especially during high-traffic hours.

“Our priority is the well-being of visitors. We urge all tourists to take care when enjoying Pattaya’s nightlife and to report any suspicious activity.”

Pattaya, known for its vibrant entertainment scene, continues to attract thousands of international tourists each week. As the city gears up for the upcoming High Season, local officials reaffirmed their commitment to creating a safe, welcoming environment for all.

Anyone witnessing an incident or in need of assistance is encouraged to contact local officials or the tourist police, who operate 24/7.

In a similar incident, police in Phuket safely escorted a heavily intoxicated Norwegian woman back to her hotel after she was found lying on a footpath beside an Israeli man. The two had reportedly just met on Bangla Road.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal15 seconds agoLast Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025
