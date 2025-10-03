Body of missing Chinese tourist found off Phuket’s Nai Harn

The body of a young Chinese tourist was found off a Phuket beach after he went missing while swimming, prompting a large-scale search by rescue teams.

The body of 21 year old Yuan Wenyi was pulled from the sea, two days after he vanished while swimming at Nai Harn beach.

Yuan disappeared on Wednesday, October 1, while swimming near the popular tourist beach at around 2.48pm, prompting a massive search operation led by the Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3.

Vice Admiral Weerudom Muangjeen, commander of the Third Naval Area, ordered a full-scale effort to locate the missing tourist, deploying navy teams, Rawai municipality staff, lifeguards, and rescue volunteers.

Search teams scoured the coastal stretch from Nai Harn Beach to Ao Sen, extending to Ya Nui Beach and the waters around Koh Kaeo. Patrols focused on coastal, rocky, and underwater zones, but for two days there was no sign of the tourist.

This morning, October 3, search crews resumed operations along the rocky shoreline between Ya Nui Beach and Laem Phromthep Cape.

At around 10am, a body was spotted floating near Koh Moo, off Ya Nui Beach. Rescue teams retrieved the body and transported it back to the command centre set up near Nai Harn Beach.

Police later confirmed the identity of the deceased as Yuan Wenyi, whose body has been transferred for an autopsy and standard legal procedures, reported Bangkok Post.

The incident triggered renewed warnings from officials urging caution when swimming during Thailand’s monsoon season, particularly in areas known for strong currents and rough surf.

Nai Harn, one of Phuket’s most scenic beaches, has seen multiple drowning incidents over the years, especially during off-peak seasons when lifeguard coverage is reduced, and warning flags are sometimes ignored.

This case marks yet another reminder for tourists to strictly follow beach safety guidelines and check weather conditions before entering the water.