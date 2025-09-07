Phayao man dies after falling into 3-metre deep hole

A 64 year old man tragically died after falling into a 3-metre deep hole on a path used by locals in Phayao province. Residents are urging officials to inspect the area and implement safety measures.

At 12.37pm yesterday, September 6, the Jun Police Station in Phayao province received a report of a fatal accident involving a man who fell into a deep hole near the agricultural road leading to Baan San Luang, Moo 10, Thung Ruang Thong subdistrict, Jun district.

Forensic doctors from Jun Hospital, rescue teams from Guan U, and disaster prevention officials from Krai Thong were dispatched to the scene. The hole, approximately 3.5 metres deep, was large enough for a person to fall into.

The body of Sawat, a resident of the area, was found in the hole. Rescue workers and family members managed to retrieve the body.

Forensic doctors and police conducted a preliminary investigation, confirming the death and finding no signs of foul play. The family expressed their grief but had no suspicions regarding the cause of death.

It is initially suspected that the fall may have occurred due to a lack of awareness, given the depth of the hole and its location on a commonly used path by locals, reported KhaoSod.

The incident has left the community in mourning, prompting calls for relevant agencies to investigate and create preventive measures to ensure the safety of those using the route. Officials are set to conduct further investigations to determine the exact cause and have released the body to the family for religious rites.

In similar news, a tragic accident claimed the life of 33 year old internet technician Theeraphop, also known as Esso, after he fell from a high-voltage pole.

The incident occurred at 6pm on August 24 at the Baan Dong Udom-Nong Sai entrance in Mueang district, Udon Thani province. Rescue teams from the Udonthani Promoting Dharma Foundation responded promptly.